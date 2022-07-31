The fair is coming — and with it a multitude of photographic opportunities.
I’ve photographed the Walla Walla Valley for nearly 35 years, and that means nearly 35 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days (we all missed one in 2020 for reasons we’d all like to forget). I love shooting the fair.
People and action are the essence of photojournalism, and both are in abundance at each fair. This is good, but it can be paralyzing. The shear volume of photo possibilities is overwhelming at times. Stressful.
As a young man in Tacoma, hoping and praying to one day make it in the business, I remember taking my Nikon FM and both my Nikkor lenses to the Puyallup Fair. At that stage, I was working to build a portfolio and get a job doing what I loved. I recall being pretty ineffective because I found myself worrying about all the shots I was missing, instead of focusing on what was right in front of me.
Tip 1: Focus on what’s right in front of you. For most, it will be your family and friends, and that’s okay. I was there once, and frankly, that makes it easier. When it’s your daughter showing her prized lamb, the 80-year-old with ice cream running down their smile behind you is far less of a temptation.
For me, I’m trying to capture the whole experience for publication and history, so my eyes want to dart everywhere. I had to learn to get what I can and worry less about what I’m not capturing. Get your shot, then and only then, look for the next one.
Tip 2: Get away from the crowds. There are always photos where the crowds are, but some of my best images come from getting backstage, behind the barns, under the stands and in the corners. Give yourself permission to miss some obvious shots and seek out the hidden gems.
Tip 3: Set your camera for surprises.
As soon as I typed that, it occurred to me most of you have phones capturing your images. Phone cameras these days are amazing and are ready for any situation, so I’m not criticizing in the slightest. But for those of you with a camera on your shoulder, pick a mid-range ISO, say 800, and set your exposure on auto.
Fairs are full of all kinds of lighting situations — full sun to full shade and everything in between. Auto will get you the shot most of the time. And when you can, adjust for the perfect exposure.
Most of all, be there and shoot it! And share your best with me at greglehman@wwub.com.
