Mutton Busting
Ignoring a lot going on behind me, I caught 7-year-old Mae Blethen, whose eyes never left the finish during mutton busting in 2017.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

The fair is coming — and with it a multitude of photographic opportunities.

Vince Gill
A favorite of a favorite artist — a full house beneath a painted sky enjoyed an evening with Vince Gill in 2015. Be aware of what's going on around you, such as this sky, when you have lulls in the action.

I’ve photographed the Walla Walla Valley for nearly 35 years, and that means nearly 35 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days (we all missed one in 2020 for reasons we’d all like to forget). I love shooting the fair.

People and action are the essence of photojournalism, and both are in abundance at each fair. This is good, but it can be paralyzing. The shear volume of photo possibilities is overwhelming at times. Stressful.

Rhys Jacobs
Slipping behind the barns revealed Rhys Jacobs, 8, nuzzling a friend's duck in 2016. Auto-exposure helped here too, as most of what I was shooting before this was in bright sunlight.

As a young man in Tacoma, hoping and praying to one day make it in the business, I remember taking my Nikon FM and both my Nikkor lenses to the Puyallup Fair. At that stage, I was working to build a portfolio and get a job doing what I loved. I recall being pretty ineffective because I found myself worrying about all the shots I was missing, instead of focusing on what was right in front of me.

"Paint" pony
Away from the rodeo action, I found a favorite fair image, a "paint" pony during the fair rodeo in 2016.

Tip 1: Focus on what’s right in front of you. For most, it will be your family and friends, and that’s okay. I was there once, and frankly, that makes it easier. When it’s your daughter showing her prized lamb, the 80-year-old with ice cream running down their smile behind you is far less of a temptation.

For me, I’m trying to capture the whole experience for publication and history, so my eyes want to dart everywhere. I had to learn to get what I can and worry less about what I’m not capturing. Get your shot, then and only then, look for the next one.

Pygmy goats
Stepping away from the primary action, I found Kaitlyn Toomey, 9, relaxing with a couple of friends, pygmy goats Lightning and Snowy, at the 2005 fair.

Tip 2: Get away from the crowds. There are always photos where the crowds are, but some of my best images come from getting backstage, behind the barns, under the stands and in the corners. Give yourself permission to miss some obvious shots and seek out the hidden gems.

Tip 3: Set your camera for surprises.

As soon as I typed that, it occurred to me most of you have phones capturing your images. Phone cameras these days are amazing and are ready for any situation, so I’m not criticizing in the slightest. But for those of you with a camera on your shoulder, pick a mid-range ISO, say 800, and set your exposure on auto.

Carnival
Being alert for possibilities, I waited for Matt Mascarenas and Nathalie Christensen to take advantage of a water hose leak near the carnival area in 2001.

Fairs are full of all kinds of lighting situations — full sun to full shade and everything in between. Auto will get you the shot most of the time. And when you can, adjust for the perfect exposure.

Most of all, be there and shoot it! And share your best with me at greglehman@wwub.com.

Demolition derby
Seeing a brief rainbow, I hustled to find a good foreground element at the demolition derby during the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days in 2019.

