As one of those sports photographers carrying a bazooka-like lens, people figure I know a thing or two. Equipment does matter, but not nearly as much as many parents think.
“All I have is this little lens”
If all you’ve got is a point and shoot digital or a cell phone, you’re at a distinct disadvantage, but there are still wonderful photos to be had.
The primary headache with these cameras is shutter delay. You could fill a dozen albums with the photos you’ve missed waiting for the darned camera to shoot.
So forget trying to get peak action shots – life’s too short. And so is your lens.
Your attention should be on the quiet moments between the action and all the predictable action you can count on.
Every game has its quiet moments — time outs, free throws, batting stances, huddles and the formation before the snap of the football.
These are not as dynamic, but with your cell phone it’s what you can get — make peace with it.
Get a good sense of how long the shutter delay is with your camera and plan accordingly.
The intensity in your daughter’s eyes at home plate as she awaits the pitch can be a great photo; patiently plan to get it.
As your son takes his lead off first base, get as close as you can and plan to get it.
“I bought this camera and zoom lens, but my photos are no better.”
With a D-SLR you won’t have the frustration of shutter delay. The camera will now actually capture the photo when your photographic eye says “Now!”.
The lens is also a step in the right direction. Many good D-SLR cameras are available and packaged with strong all-purpose zoom lenses, but as a general rule with sports you want the reach of a telephoto.
Technically, anything above 50mm is a telephoto, but practically, you need 135mm and above for good action. You will still need to get as close as you can to frame tightly.
Know how to set the shutter speed, aperture and ISO. Understand the meaning of the automatic settings A, S, and P, but use the manual, M, setting. The immediate feedback of the digital screen helps make adjustments to perfect your exposures.
Some basic words of advice:
Again, SHOOT MANUAL – Take control of your camera. Too many shooters let their cameras make too many decisions. Set your own shutter and lens aperture for perfect exposure.
1/500th of a second for action – even little kids – to freeze motion. Light too low? Set your ISO higher for greater sensitivity. Read the manual and learn your camera.
TIGHTER — A single word to repeat under your breath as you shoot. Get as close to the sidelines as you’re allowed and work to fill the viewfinder with your beloved athlete.
Use your telephoto for all it’s worth. If you have a 55-200mm lens you should probably be using it closer to 200mm than anything else. Zoom in and follow your kid.
GO VERTICAL — Turn the camera vertical, since your child is usually upright and can better fill the frame this way.
After nearly thirty years of professional photography I still have to consciously remind myself to turn the camera vertical for shots.
CLOSER – This corresponds with the two previous words. Most youth and school sports are pretty accommodating if you’re respectful and stay out of the way.
When in doubt, talk to the coach and referee/official. The promise of an 8x10 or two goes a long way!
SHOOT, SHOOT, SHOOT – One of the beauties of digital is you can shoot A LOT without worrying about the cost of film and processing. Pros who really know what they are doing shoot a ton of exposures and take the time to edit later.
Most of all, don’t be intimidated. Get out with your camera and shoot.
As a former soccer and baseball dad I very much appreciate the shots I have from over the years.
Read this column one more time and enjoy capturing your child’s games. It beats sitting in a camp chair and cheering.
