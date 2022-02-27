“Pets” is a complicated topic in a household that’s raised five children.
We have had fish (so, so many fish), a rescued turtle, two frogs grown from tadpoles (Grow-a-Frog — advice: don’t do it), a pair of love birds (short tenure when we learned we had an allergy), caterpillars that turned into butterflies (mail order kit — advice: definitely do it), an inherited snake (sold to a friend after we decided we cannot do the dead baby mice thing), and also mice (a pair grandma’s snake never ate and that subsequently mated until we had to sell the whole smelly family on Craigslist, probably to a snake owner).
We have had keepers too: Maggie, our rescued shih tzu now 7 years old, and Lola, a rescued chiweenie (that’s a mix of dachshund and Chihuahua) who has been terrorizing Maggie since she joined our family as a puppy in December 2019. They make our lives complete.
And that’s what this issue of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine is all about, pets and all the ways we love them and honor them and make them an important part of our lives.
• On Page 12, Union-Bulletin reporter Jeremy Burnham writes about a local utility cooperative and their fun program to allow people to bring their dogs to work. It lifts morale and makes the workplace a happy environment.
• Autumn Alexander writes about local pet portraitist Lauren Beko. “An animal groomer by day, at night she turns into a magician with a wand, touching the stylus upon this specialized canvas as she creates portraits of pets.” Read this on Page 15.
• Regional fish fan Dennis Dauble tells a new tale of his family’s pet cockatiel, Spike, on Page 19.
• Gwendolyn Elliott writes about winery dogs on Page 22. And the U-B’s Steve Lenz gives advice on his two favorite pastimes combined: aquariums and photography. You’ll learn how to get good results despite the challenges of shooting scenes underwater in a glass box on Page 28.
Thanks for reading! Now go take those lovely critters outdoors to enjoy the spring sunshine.
