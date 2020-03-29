The large 1903 home at 315 S. Second Street in Dayton welcomed it’s family back home in 2010.
"I was raised in this house," said Katy Wamble. “My parents bought it in 1951 from the original builders, the Richardsons. He was a farmer between here and Waitsburg and she was the principal at the school — congrats to her.
“Homer and Loretta (Richardson) were very wealthy. They owned property in Seattle and travelled extensively,” Wamble said.
The large home is elegant and calmly ornate, with bay windows, a wraparound porch and magnificent woodwork throughout. It also has a simple practicality of design and traffic flow within.
Her childhood home and now home for Katy and her husband Kelly, is full of memories and the love for her family.
“My dad was a farmer,” Wamble said. “My mom passed away in this house.”
Her mother, Pat "Muff" Donohue, died in 2008. Katy purchased the house from her sister in 2010, then she and Kelly returned to Dayton from Seattle.
“After college, I left Dayton, vowing never to return. Now my oldest daughter is teaching in Dayton. My husband's parents are also in the area. So we still have family in the area.”
The home was in great shape but they wanted to make some changes to update it and really make it their own.
Right away they had to step in and repair the front porch, necessary repairs were addressed first.
“The wraparound porch was pulling away from the house, so we needed that repaired,” she said. Then they cut away overgrown shrubs around the porch.
Next was the painting, burying power lines, putting a roof over the back porch and railings, cellar doors over the basement stairs and then they had the chimney fixed.
“We did some remodeling,” Wamble said of the huge projects. “There was a maid's room we converted to a master bath. It’s my favorite room. I have my own little heater, I can get it as hot as I want.”
The fir floors all had wall to wall carpet which they pulled out.
“It was intended to be covered in carpet,” Wamble said. “There are spaces between the wood on the floor.”
The home has four floors, main and second floor living areas as well as an unfinished basement and attic.
There is one full bath with a tub in the basement, a powder room with a shower, three bedrooms and a master bed and bath.
“The style is American four-square; they were popular to put on small lots,” Wamble said. “It’s just a box with large rooms. Farming families often chose a large home on a small lot to minimize the yard work necessary.”
They re-wallpapered in the dining room with paper that resembled the historic style.
Most of the lights are original. The lights, combined with large windows and 12-foot ceilings, makes the home seem even larger. The rooms are spacious and open.
In the modernizing, Wamble found some old ledgers dating back to the Civil War. She considered the remodeling an adventure and enjoyed the process.
She discovered the whole house was made of shiplap, no lath and plaster.
“We ripped the muslin off the walls, there were nails everywhere,” Wamble said.
“The house is still true, it’s built really well. It’s been on the home tour a couple of times. There were a lot of German wood workers here at the turn of the century.”
Heat was modernized to hot water radiant heat.
“It was coal when I was a kid,” Wamble said.
During the remodel, they tapped into the heating system for floor heat in the bathroom and kitchen. They love having the comfort of the heated floors.
“In the attic when they reroofed, we put a fan in the ceiling. Usually it was hotter than H and it didn’t get like that last summer.”
Local contractor Jim McQuarrie did much of the remodeling work utilizing her design ideas.
The year 2017 was full of remodeling projects — huge ones.
The kitchen was remodeled, the master bath was added, the old upstairs bathroom was remodeled, new carpet was put in the upstairs hallway, the dining room, old bathroom and hallway were wallpapered, a new roof was put on and fencing was replaced and added.
The 1903 style is comfortable, livable elegance. The Wambles are settled in and love the house.
“It’s like living in a piece of art. Mom and dad loved it. I’ve had nothing done to the woodwork. It’s all original wood.”
The home has large, leaded windows, all the more striking because of the beveling. The result is rooms filled with natural light and a quiet atmosphere throughout. The light coming through the beautiful windows warms the couch for Sadie, the West Highland white terrier, who also is quite comfortable there.
Katy Wamble thinks about recovering the furniture, which is original to the home. But as for now, there’s no more remodeling in sight.