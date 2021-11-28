‘Tis the season when festive occasions — office parties, family celebrations, gatherings with good friends — collide with everyday rituals like laundry night, takeout dinners and catch-up phone calls.
This month, make them all deserving of a distinctive wine with one of these suggestions.
Christmas Eve aperitifs:
Rotie Cellars’ first-ever sparkling wine, its just-released 2020 sparkling rosé of syrah ($30), promises cheers-worthy pink bubbles for a relaxing evening around the tree.
Pizza night after Christmas shopping:
Once your shoes are off and the pizza’s ordered, crack open a bottle of the goes-with-everything Woodward Canyon’s non-vintage red blend ($25), queue up the next episode of your favorite show and take a load off.
New Year’s Eve:
Time to toast making it through 2021: This year, do it with wine from Walla Walla’s recently christened sparkling house, Yellowhawk. The resort and winery’s bottle-fermented 2019 semillon ($48) will add just the right amount of sparkle.
Your next Zoom call with long-distance friends:
You’ll need an easy quaffer for quick sips in between all the catching up you have to do. SMAK’s 2020 fall/winter rosé of syrah will do the trick at the wallet-friendly price of $18.
Present-wrapping motivation:
As a gift to yourself, a nice, round red — say, 2018 Seven Hills Walla Walla Valley merlot ($30) — will keep up your momentum in the wrapping room.
Christmas dinner white:
For white wine, Viognier’s full-bodied versatility is a good match for heavy holiday meals. Try Gramercy Cellars’ 2020 viognier ($28) to compliment a range of rich flavors.
Christmas dinner red:
A boldly structured red such as the 2018 Pepper Bridge cabernet ($65) will stand up to everything from the Christmas roast to mushroom wellington.
The dinner party with close friends:
When hand-picked company and conversation are this good, extend the evening with an equally uncommon dessert wine, such as Long Shadows’ 2019 Poet’s Leap Botrytis Riesling ($60).
Laundry and Thai takeout:
If you can find a bottle, Vital Wines’ 2020 French Creek chardonnay is a clean and classic pairing worth the $28; for something different at the same price, red wine lovers may enjoy Grosgrain’s 2020 skin contact semillon.
Game day:
All that action demands a powerful blend; a well-crafted Bordeaux style red such as Mark Ryan’s 2019 Monkey Wrench ($32) will ratchet up the excitement.
Date night:
Finally alone amid the holiday chaos, a splurge on Saviah’s 2019 Reserve syrah ($50) with whatever you’re serving — leftovers, candy — is sure to set the mood.
Your office party:
At $28, Walla Walla Vintners’ 2019 sangiovese is approachable yet versatile enough for a range of tastes (and under $30, per office policy).
