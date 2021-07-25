By Gwendolyn Elliott
Live music has officially returned, but many area venues are still just starting to resume the business of scheduling live events. Let this list of a few upcoming dates in the greater region hold you over until more shows and seasons are announced. Note: Some of these performances are ticketed, some have a cover, and others are free, so check with individual venues and plan accordingly.
Ongoing
Plumb Cellars hosts live music, artists TBD, Fridays and Saturdays, 7–9 p.m. (plumbcellars.com)
Tranche Estate Winery hosts live music, artists TBD, Fridays, 5–8 p.m., and Saturdays, 4–7 p.m., through October. (tranche.wine)
August
Eternal Wines continues its Thursday Night Light live concert series at 6 p.m. Tri-Cities reggae band, Naughty Pine, performs Aug. 5; singer/songwriter Mark Holt appears Aug. 19; and blues-funk inspired Diego Romero plays Aug. 26. (eternalwine.com)
The Walla Walla Symphony Youth Orchestra holds its summer season finale at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Garrison Middle School. (wwsymphony.org)
Head to Land Title Plaza at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 as the city’s new summer concert series continues this month with pop soul outfit Mulholland, followed by Portland blues vocalist Rae Gordon. (downtownww.com/events)
The Walla Walla Symphony wraps its informal Summer in the Parks series with an hour-long concert at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Heritage Square Park. (wwsymphony.org)
Pianist and singer Brady Goss opens an evening of music at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Land Title Plaza, followed by local country outfit, Whiskey Creek Band. (downtownww.com/events)
Westward from Walla Walla, Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow unite for an evening called “Echoes Through the Canyon,” 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Gorge Amphitheatre. (georgeamphitheatre.com)
Take a short trip to Yakima for the music of Jessica Dobson and her indie rock band Deep Sea Diver, playing at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Seasons Performance Hall. (theseasonsyakima.com)
Closing out the city’s summer concert series at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Land Title Plaza, folk singer-songwriters Sound and Stone are followed by alt-rockers Shop Singers. (downtownww.com/events)
September
Classic rock legends Chicago bring their horn-infused hits to the Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. on Sept. 1. (wallawallafairgrounds.com)
Country newcomer Lainey Wilson follows at 9 p.m. on Sept. (wallawallafairgrounds.com)
Fresh from Watershed (at the Gorge July 30–Aug. 1), country star Billy Curlington kicks off the Pendleton Round Up on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. (pendletonroundup.com)
In Kennewick at the Toyota Center, norteño supergroup Grupo Firme visits Sept. 19; urgent classic rockers Foreigner stop by Sept. 22; and rapper Pitbull rolls through on his “I Feel Good Tour,” Sept. 29. Times vary. (yourtoyotacenter.com)
October
Pianist George Winston visits the Gesa Theatre for two nights of solo performance. 7 p.m. Oct. 3. (phtww.org)
Also at Gesa Theatre, Seattle Rock Orchestra performs the music of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, Oct. 8–9, respectively. (phtww.org)