Being retired brings benefits.
Now, instead of being stuck inside from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays working under weird fluorescent lights, I sit at home watching weather change. In early spring, that’s every 15 minutes.
The Blue Mountains from lowest foothills to highest peaks wear a dusting of snow — a calendar shot waiting to happen. Cumulus clouds tower in a robin’s egg-blue sky.
The time is right for a drive.
I take roads less traveled, seeking jaw-dropping panoramas. Heading east, I leave Milton-Freewater, following Cemetery Road to the end of the pavement.
I turn east on Whiteman Road and south on Powerline Road along the base of the Blues.
The air is crisp. Along the road, old farm equipment rusts in the sun.
Over a small pass, an artist’s palette unfolds — browns, golds, greens and whites.
I cross the North Fork of the Walla Walla River and turn east up the South Fork. Weathered barns tell stories of nature’s varied moods.
Canyon views beckon. Lush ponderosa pine forest, dusted in powdered sugar snow, climbs the draws. Beyond, rugged peaks wear a parka of snow.
Turning around amidst the towering ponderosa pines at Harris Park, I return downriver. The South Fork of the Walla Walla River, fed by snowmelt, meanders.
Dramatic basalt cliffs frame the valley. Slanted rays of sun paint riverside cottonwoods. Lime-green baby leaves glisten.
Clouds tower beyond.
Up a draw, I see animals. Deer? Elk?
A telephoto lens reveals a mama bear and her two cubs checking out the menu in the hillside cafe. Mama leads the way. The cubs trot behind, dreaming of tasty treats.
Turning south on Couse Creek Road, I follow its twists back into the mountains. At the end of pavement, I turn on a gravel side road that takes me over a wind-swept pass to Coe Road.
Cloud shadows race over hillsides of lushly green winter wheat.
Finally, I loop back to Couse Creek Road. Flocks of birds play tag in the draw.
Driving back toward Marie Dorion Park, I brake for jaywalking turkeys. The males strut. Fans out, they try to impress females, who ignore the display.
The horses, cows and deer in a nearby field are equally unimpressed.
Driving home, I think how lucky we are to have the Blue Mountains at our back doorstep.
As snow marches up and down the hills, like soldiers in a war that can’t be won, I am glad this phenomenon is within easy range for a drive to appreciate nature’s handiwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.