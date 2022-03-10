The Whitman Mission National Historic Site Visitor Center will be closed March 15-17, to allow staff to participate in professional and employee development. The interpretive park rangers will join staff from Big Hole National Battlefield and Nez Perce National Historical Park to share expertise and resources to prepare for the upcoming summer season. Picnic areas, restrooms and all trails will continue to be available.
The Visitor Center will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on March 18, 2022. Winter hours remain Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Whitman Mission National Historic Site is located 8 miles west of Walla Walla, WA on Whitman Mission Road.
Admission is free. For more information, please contact Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360, or visit www.nps.gov/whmi and www.nps.gov. Visit us at www.nps.gov.
