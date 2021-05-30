Palouse Falls
Walla Wallans on a treasure hunt might be hard pressed to find the Washington state gem, petrified wood, or the state fossil, Columbian mammoth. However, the hunt for the official state waterfall is easy.
Just more than an hour from Walla Walla via Harvey Shaw and Lyons Ferry roads, Palouse Falls is a Washington treasure. Shaped by the Ice Age floods, the state’s official waterfall features a 198-foot drop of the Palouse River. Spring snowmelt enlivens the falls’ splash zone and roar. The state park requires a $10 day pass per vehicle. Marmots clamber on the edge of the brink, and white-throated swifts, falcons and hawks perform aerobatics in updrafts off the basalt cliffs. With care, hikers can see the falls from many angles, and enjoy rainbows the crashing water creates.
These days more than 100,000 people visit the falls each year to enjoy soaking in its power and beauty, and Walla Wallans are lucky to have this gem in their “backyard.”
McNary National Wildlife Refuge, Burbank
The refuge near Burbank is home to more than 200 species of birds. A self-guided two-mile interpretive trail along Burbank Slough offers surprises around every corner.
A 45-minute drive from Walla Walla, the refuge offers bird enthusiasts a chance to enjoy goose and duck choirs, and possible sightings of red-winged blackbirds or American white pelicans. The trail is one the whole family can enjoy to get up close with nature.
Dayton river walk
The Dayton river walk is 2 miles long and full of surprises. For the bird lover, it’s a chance to see osprey snagging trout. Canada geese, blue herons, cliff swallows, kingfishers, mergansers enliven the route. You’ll also likely see herds of whitetail deer that live near the river and friendly squirrels playing hide and seek. A short ways into the hike, you’ll come upon a granite erratic, swept here by the Lake Missoula floods. The erratic has been converted into a bench to provide a timely break.
The trailhead starts where the Touchet River intersects with U.S. Highway 12, about 31 1/2 miles northeast of Walla Walla.
Wallowa Lake
A two-hour 20-minute drive from Walla Walla, Wallowa Lake is an excellent destination for those who like art, history and mountain scenery. The ultra-clear lake has 8.2 miles of shoreline and sits at 4,372-foot elevation. Just south is Oregon’s largest wilderness, which showcases the Eagle Cap range of jagged granite peaks. On either side of the lake are giant moraines shaped by glaciers.
A way to get a lay of the land is to take the tram ride up 8,150-foot Mount Howard, where trails provide overviews of this mountain paradise.
Check out the monument to Chief Joseph at the north end of the lake, and then drive a mile north and walk the streets of the town of Joseph and see bronze monuments from bucking broncs to cougars and wolves.
Charbonneau Park
On Lake Sacajawea, formed by Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River, Charbonneau Park offers camping, picnicking, boating and angling. The park is 41 miles from Walla Walla via Harvey Shaw Road and state Route 124.
Umatilla River
Since the Thorn Hollow Bridge is out of commission following the February 2020 flood, there is no great “shortcut” from Walla Walla to the Umatilla River drive. Go to Mission and turn east and follow the river into the Blue Mountains. Pass tributary creeks such as Bear, Bobsled and Buckaroo.
Around every corner, new vistas emerge. Basalt cliffs. Pine forests. Rapids. You can see whitetail deer, raccoons, blue jays, barns, old cars, cabins and more. In spring, arrowleaf balsamroot and lupine brighten the hillsides.
South Fork, Walla Walla River
The South Fork is a quick getaway from Walla Walla. Find the road to Harris Park at the south end of Milton-Freewater and turn east for 13 miles. Or get there via a shortcut on Powerline Road if you don’t mind gravel. The South Fork Valley gradually narrows as the road passes apple orchards and vineyards, old barns and basalt outcroppings. Herds of horses graze in roadside pastures, and you might even see an alpaca or two.
Harris Park is a popular place to camp, picnic, fish, take photos or just watch the river roll by.