Story and photos by Jeff Petersen
Once in New York City I traveled half an hour to reach the country — in a jet plane.
In Walla Walla, thankfully, it’s easier to reach the hinterlands. On a brisk spring morning I hop in the Prius and drive northwest on Sudbury Road, accessed northwest of College Place from Highway 12.
Within moments I’m in wide open spaces. Occasional farmsteads fill draws, but there is no traffic until I descend a hill and find 10 hen turkeys scurrying across the road. They seem in a hurry. Perhaps they’re hiding from toms as breeding season reaches its peak.
One hen, confused by the group panic, runs backward and recrosses the road. Then she turns on a heel and dives into tall grass along Dry Creek to rejoin the flock.
I get out to snap a picture and look around 360 degrees. We have an audience. Several mule deer at the treeline watch the show. I am the Sunday morning guest on Deer TV.
On a bridge over Dry Creek, I see it is anything but dry. The modest stream sings a song in salute of spring, perhaps knowing its days in the choir are numbered as summer drought looms.
I drive on past massive grain silos. Then I enter a canyon where farming has created a layer cake design.
High on a hill I spot a large coyote. I try to scope with my telephoto lens, but he retreats over the ridgetop.
Soon I turn west on Thiel Road and south on Guy Fine Road. From some passes I see panoramas — rippling wheat fields and in distant haze the snow-capped Blue Mountains.
Near one overlook, a meadowlark perched on a power line performs a solo salute to spring.
My plan for the drive, as so often happens, goes awry. I miss the turn to Woodward Canyon Road and — not lost, just quickly switching to plan B — continue over rolling sweeps of Guy Fine Road. Descending into a valley, I turn west on Lower Dry Creek Road.
Farmers in roadside fields move irrigation pipe. Overnight watering has created silvery paths that once thawed will ensure crops come summer.
Near Dry Creek another wily coyote lurks. When I stop for a look, it escapes to play hide and seek in the underbrush.
Nearby a pair of light morph Swainson’s hawks, fresh back from Argentina, perch on a power pole. They make a shivery survey of farm fields, scanning the breakfast menu. Most smorgasbord items, however, appear to remain asleep in cozy underground nests.
Lower Dry Creek Road has more traffic than the rest of the route. Eventually the road reaches Lowden and Highway 12 for a quick trip back to Walla Walla.
The Sudbury Loop is a fine place to hop out of the car and yell, as in the “Seinfeld” TV show, “Serenity now!” Or you can just enjoy the scenery and the song of the meadowlark.