Story and photos by Jeff Petersen
If you need warning signs the road ahead is steep, treacherous, curvy, dusty, dangerous or teeth-rattling, the canyonlands loop is not for you.
If you want calendar shots around every corner, forget about it.
I jump in the Prius on a sunny spring day, head west past Lowden, Touchet, up Nine Mile Hill — and miss my turn. I drive up the road to Cameo Heights Mansion — always wanted to go there anyway — and end up in a hilltop orchard. Apple trees stretch to the horizon. I am not lost, I insist, just befuddled.
I turn around and head down. A hen turkey flies up, missing my windshield by inches, and sticks a landing on the hillside — bonus points for her and me.
I turn east on Highway 12 into a maelstrom of traffic and at the Walla Walla River bridge find Nine Mile Canyon Road. I turn northeast. The serpentine gravel road climbs through a gantlet of sagebrush and blooms of phlox and arrowleaf balsamroot.
Around one corner I find a rattlesnake sunning itself in the road. It flicks its tongue and shakes nine rattles, warning me to keep my distance. I give it space — and a chance, once warm, to resume rodent patrol.
Dodging tumbleweed, I cruise up the canyon. The scenery is underwhelming — no worries this will become Canyonlands North National Park anytime soon. Still, I enjoy the solitude and the lack of tourists in Bermuda shorts lugging armloads of tacky souvenirs.
At the first intersection, at the top of a series of hills, I go straight. Only the word “Dodd,” cleverly hidden on a yield sign, gives a clue I am still on course. You can’t really get lost here in Walla Walla County’s outback. However, you could wander around like Israelites in the biblical desert. Soon, however, you’ll reach a high point and see windmills on the southern hills and the snowcapped Blue Mountains to the east and know which road to take to get back home.
Hyperactive birds dart across the road under a big Montana-worthy sky.
Finally, I reach Touchet North Road. I follow the river south on pavement, glorious pavement, before turning east on slim, suck-in-your-belly LeGrow Road. Up a hill, a “murder” of crows cavorts over the badlands.
The road rises, falls, twists, turns, through hollows and over rises — a rollercoaster ride without the screams.
At last I reach Woodward Canyon Road. It starts out paved and soon turns to gravel. On a powerline a meadowlark practices for the metropolitan opera. The price is right and the music uplifting to the soul.
The meadowlark has no need for road signs blocking the scenery. Neither do I, and utilizing distant landmarks and my trusty map I find my way back to civilization.
Lost? No way.