Cloud collecting is one of my hobbies.
It’s cheap. It’s fun. The skyscape is constantly changing.
Looking out the living room window, I see fair-weather cumulus clouds chasing each other across an otherwise robin’s-egg blue sky. It’s a fine day for a drive in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which loom above town wearing caps of snow.
I decide to explore Coppei (pronounced Copy-eye) Creek, and drive northeast from Walla Walla on Highway 12. A couple miles before Waitsburg, I turn east on McCown Road and then south on South Fork Coppei Creek Road. Here the valley is wide, decorated by barns, farmsteads and occasional cow “pasture ornaments.”
Several miles in, the canyon narrows. The road, rising in elevation, turns to gravel. Habitations are few. Cloud shadows sail over wavy ridges.
Depending on sunlight or shadow, the new crop of wheat changes color from emerald to lime.
The clouds are in a race east. Each boasts a distinctive shape. One looks like a horse. Another a dog. Still another a cat that has been shot from a cannon.
The South Fork is a modest stream, its music more trio than symphony. At lower elevations, the creek is shaded by black hawthorn, blue elderberry, black cottonwood, wild plums and cherries, as it flows from the hills before spilling into the Touchet River north of Waitsburg.
As the road gains elevation, soaring wheat fields give way to ponderosa pine and Douglas fir forest. The trees cast long shadows and provide natural air conditioning.
I scan the creekside for signs of life. Before long, I am rewarded. Whitetail deer graze in a pint-sized meadow. When I stop the car, the shy deer trot away, their tail “flags” waving.
Farther along, a pair of wild turkeys have reserved a spot at the creekside smorgasbord. Rapids provide music for their dining pleasure.
A mile later, a coyote races up a hillside and in moments disappears over a ridge.
Coppei Creek is a favorite birdwatching site, but this day the birds play hide and seek. They hide. I seek. When I stop and turn off the car, I hear them twittering in the underbrush.
I stop to check out the creek. Rapids splash over basalt outcroppings before entering pools shaded by alders.
I reach a dead end and turn around. On the way back I loop up the North Fork of Coppei Creek and return on Jasper Mountain Road. Views of the highest Blue Mountain peaks unfold between the trees. The road meanders through the forest before opening to panoramic views of rolling wheat fields where cloud shadows sail eastward.