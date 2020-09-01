One of the great benefits of using digital photography over film-based photography is the nearly unlimited amount of images you can capture on a memory card.
However, I find myself intentionally not taking advantage of this benefit lately.
Part of it is experience. Being a professional for 40 years, I am now much more selective. I know what to shoot in order to communicate, whether it’s a Union-Bulletin assignment or my personal photography.
These past few months during the novel coronavirus outbreak, I am spending a lot of time digitizing old slides and negatives.
I’m horrified at the precious, expensive film I wasted in my younger days. Slide after slide, I wonder “what was I thinking?”
Today, I think I am much wiser about pressing the shutter release. I’ve left behind the machine gun mentality and I think more before I shoot — about what to shoot that tells the story, as well as when and where the “momen” will be.
The photographs seen in this column are a good example.
My good friend Carl Robanske heard about a largely unknown waterfall in an area near Waitsburg and knew a local, Ezra Pitcher, who would guide us. That was all I needed to hear.
The night before, I chose a single camera and lens —simplicity and weight — and charged the battery fully. I was ready.
This isn’t a column about the hike. Suffice it to say, it was brutal. I want to suggest here being selective and thoughtful to improve your shooting.
On this hike, which lasted about four hours, I shot about 100 frames, which is low for me. Partly, that was trying not to break a leg on the extremely steep terrain, but a lot was enjoying the journey and thinking about essential images.
The steep descent. The creek at the bottom of the canyon. The waterfall — photo and video. A “we made it” group portrait. With some variations on each theme, that’s pretty much all I shot.
I think I enjoyed the experiance more by shooting less and still got what I needed.
By adopting a more thoughtful approach to shooting, what you shoot should be better and more communicative.
Have an idea for a column or something you’d like to learn about? Let me know! Send an email to greglehman@wwub.com.