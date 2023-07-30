Choosing not to imbibe at an establishment that serves spirits often means limited options.
Much of the time the selection consists of soda, sparkling water, juice and sometimes lemonade.
For many people, including Cia Cortinas Rood, founder of Zero Proof Walla Walla, that just isn’t going to cut it anymore.
The service industry, something Cortinas Rood was a part of for years before starting ZPWW, has a responsibility to consumers, regardless of their "why," to provide an elevated experience.
When she decided to step away from alcohol, Cortinas Rood says she felt nervous to tell her friends, a common thread among those who choose not to partake.
Not drinking, whether for an evening or a lifetime, is likely to raise a few eyebrows.
The expectation in our society is that to be of age is to consume alcohol. It’s one of the only things with shame attached to not participating.
A quick internet search yields lists of excuses one can use when they choose not to drink and are asked the reason.
Cortinas Rood intends to flip the script when it comes to choosing not to drink, whatever the reason might be.
She describes Zero Proof Walla Walla, which she started about one year ago as a virtual diary in her journey away from alcohol, as a lifestyle movement.
When she began, she reached out to her friends in the service industry and asked them to start carrying non-alcoholic options in their businesses that weren’t, for lack of a better word, boring.
Some started immediately and others took some time, but many have taken the opportunity to expand their beverage selection and be inclusive of guests who would like something a little different.
Local options
One establishment that instantly came up with something fun was Henry Earl Estate Wines.
The Michelada, a Mexican cocktail, features tomato or clamato juice, light beer, lime juice, hot sauce and other seasonings.
Horte Coleman, the tasting room manager at Henry Earl, started offering the Michenada, the same drink made with non-alcoholic beer.
By doing so, Mexican American Cortinas Rood says, Henry Earl is honoring not only a non-alcoholic lifestyle but cultural relevance as well.
Another collaboration is available at Foundry Vineyards in their sips made with Ghia, a non-alcoholic apéritif.
Apéritif, a French word stemming from the Latin “apierire,” which means “to open,” refers to a pre-dinner drink meant to prepare the palate and stimulate the appetite.
The retro bottle contains botanicals such as lemon balm, orange and rosemary extract.
The “magic formula,” according to Ghia’s website, is one part Ghia and 3 parts bubbles "of your choice."
Taylor Olson at Foundry Vineyards used lemon La Croix poured over Ghia on the rocks, but any bubbles will do.
The result is an earthy taste that’s just a little bitter. Much more suitable for a grown-up gathering than the typical booze-free offerings.
San Pellegrino can be mixed in for a stronger, fruitier flavor.
Some wineries and breweries offer alcohol-removed or alcohol-free products.
Alcohol-removed wine is made in the same way other wines are made, and the alcohol is removed by an additional process.
As one might expect, the equipment and process aren’t cheap, so many local places don’t make it — not because they don’t care, but because it is cost prohibitive.
Waterbrook Winery makes alcohol-removed Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon and recycles the leftover alcohol to use as cleaner for the winery, said Cortinas Rood.
Alcohol-free wine and beer, unlike their alcohol-removed cousins, don’t go through the same fermentation process and do not contain alcohol to begin with.
While alcohol-removed wine retains its bouquet or aroma and much of the same flavor, Cortinas Rood says alcohol-free wine is more like a bitter grape juice.
The journey
Toward the beginning of the effort to create a more inclusive service industry in Walla Walla, there was a lot of cold-calling of businesses involved, Cortinas Rood said.
Since then, it’s taken a bit of a turn — more businesses and people are reaching out to her.
She was shocked when the movement’s Facebook page, Zero Proof Walla Walla, started getting more followers and messages.
Many messages were notes of gratitude.
Men are especially glad to have choices when it comes to having a good time with friends, Cortinas Rood said.
When having a soda at a beer gathering can feel like sitting at the kids’ table, it’s time to change the narrative around alcohol consumption and its relationship to healthy masculinity and social gatherings.
One thing that can ease the burden on those choosing not to drink is the design of many of the non-alcoholic beers on the market.
When the label doesn’t scream “look at me! I’m non-alcoholic!” it’s easier to overlook it as just another beer.
This isn’t the goal, but it’s helpful for those who don’t want to draw attention to their decision to abstain.
Ultimately, Cortinas Rood would like to see the stigma disappear completely, but when a common response to someone avoiding alcohol is “I didn’t know you had a problem,” small steps are certainly better than none at all.
The message she wants to spread is that there are countless reasons for not consuming alcohol.
“You don’t need to be struggling to choose to abstain,” she said.
Now that ZPWW has been around for a year, about 30% to 40% of local establishments are carrying non-alcoholic options for a mature crowd, a significant step forward for the community.
Cortinas Rood has collaborated with local businesses to promote an atmosphere of inclusion in the wine and bar scene, co-hosting a non-alcoholic wine mixer with Waterbrook Winery that had about 45 guests despite short notice, and a Zero Proof Happy Hour at Marcy’s Bar & Lounge with about 52 guests.
The “Placebo Menu” featured at the happy hour is now a permanent fixture on the Marcy’s menu.
Cortinas Rood has a running list of wineries, restaurants and bars that carry non-alcoholic drinks that help create the elevated experience people want, and coffee doesn’t count.
“Some say they have coffee, but I do too at home,” she said.
She documents non-alcoholic finds on the movement’s Facebook page, facebook.com/zeroproofwallawalla.
“It's beyond wild how society shames and victim blames people for wanting to remove alcohol from their lives,” she said in a post, “It's so ingrained into culture ... how we lock ourselves into these roles within our lives.”
Local and out-of-town options are highlighted regularly alongside posts encouraging a change of mindset toward drinking.
When she sets her mind to something, she goes all-in, so townies and tourists can expect to see her around and to see more inclusive options at local and regional haunts.
