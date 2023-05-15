For Ryan Gary, art is all about creating a moment in time.
The garden that spans the front and back yard of his family's home on Wauna Vista Drive in Walla Walla is an ecosystem in itself, with perennial ground cover and other plants constantly vying for real estate among the water-smoothed rocks and driftwood.
Each day brings a new arrangement of plants as they move, take up space, yield to others, bloom and recede.
"Everything kind of grows and evolves and melds," said Gary, "one thing leads to another thing leads to another thing."
"Tulips will come and have their moment and then they're gone...it's like painting with plants."
The project has been years in the making, and certainly did not become what it is overnight.
Gary started the project in an effort to "get away from the grass."
"It's kind of a pain, it's hard to water, you keep watering it in the heat of the summer," he said, "it's kind of a drag."
Not to throw shade on anyone's big grassy lawn — it just isn't his style.
So, one thing at a time, the yard has transformed.
Some plants have been in the ground for a long time, like the hostas that populate the shady areas of the yard, especially in the back, making their appearance each Spring after several months in hiding.
Little curly tentacles of fern also come up each year, unfurling over time to meet their full potential.
A conventional garden would be made up of plants, plants, more plants, and a few accent pieces here and there.
This one has some plants to go with the variety of art that dominates the space.
Rocks, ceramic pottery made by Gary, and other quirky elements like a sheep skull and a cluster of crystal are tucked cozily around the yard.
Two-dimensional artwork, also by Gary, decorates the fences.
Perhaps the most eye-catching objects are the stacked rocks that stand throughout the yard.
Comprised mostly of river rocks with round glass pieces accenting each tower, they are made by drilling a hole through each rock and stacking them on a sculpture stand.
The glass accents, which look like giant gemstones sandwiched between the rocks, are commissioned art from Kevin Boylan, a friend who lives in La Grande, Ore. and runs Birddog Glass.
In the winter months, Gary says the glass is the "brightest thing out there by far."
Wooden arches
The backyard is where the driftwood really has a chance to shine.
One archway leads to another, which serves as the entryway to a fire pit surrounded by chairs and standing logs, like a type of stone henge in which one can surely roast a mean marshmallow.
Originally, there was no space left between the tall driftwood pillars that made up the circle, but once he created negative space, everything started to work, Gary said.
Vaguely reminiscent of the famous antler arches in Jackson Hole, Wyo., both arches are made of collected pieces of driftwood Gary finds on his outings.
"I like things that have been touched by water," he said, "it just rounds it out...wood that has been texturized by the water...it gives it a whole other story, like it's been through an experience."
"Part of what draws me to the wood is it feels like each one of those pieces is part of a story that is still being told, even though it's long since not growing, but it's still being."
It's not your mother's garden, but this mother helps out quite a bit
A chubby bumblebee makes his way around the flowers, making sure not to miss any delicious nectar.
Praying mantis egg cases are tucked inside the crannies of driftwood pieces.
Wildlife loves this garden, and it's thanks in large part to the multitude of different types of perennial and annual plants that make it their home.
Marge Gary, Ryan's mother, is in charge of the plants that span the front and back yards.
She likes to mix perennial plants like salvia and tulips with some annuals such as marigolds for a splash of color in select areas of the garden.
Several herb plants line a path that runs near the street, with strawberries serving mostly as groundcover.
The mulch is refreshed every year, an optional step that helps keep the pathways vibrant and weed-free.
Rhododendrons hug the front of the house. Marge likes the architectural look of the base wood, so she keeps the bottom branches trimmed up to show off the trunks.
Underneath the rhodies is pachysandra, a perennial groundcover that grows and grows.... and grows. It does well as a weed barrier, and occasionally overextends its welcome and needs to be evicted from neighboring garden spaces.
Marge likes having "12-month color" in the garden, making sure that there is something of interest year-round.
Things like succulents, Rhododendron and other evergreen plants aid the art in accomplishing this mission.
She stresses that gardening involves a lot of experimentation, and that's the interesting part. If something doesn't work out, there's always next year.
Ryan's wife Theresa Willcox and children, Dahlia (8) and Oliver (13) have enjoyed watching the garden evolve.
While the goal was to escape endless grass watering and mowing, there is still some grass in the backyard in which to run around and go sunning with Beardy, the bearded dragon.
While the water costs may or may not be on par with that of a grass lawn, they haven't kept track and don't particularly feel it's important in light of their goals.
The objective was to create a more interesting space and experience using color and variety.
While Ryan isn't entirely sure if he'd do it again, it seems like it's been a worthwhile endeavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.