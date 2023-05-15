Brittany Anderson is editor of the Explore section of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and Lifestyles magazine. A Walla Walla native, she enjoys exploring all the fun things to do in the community and bringing that information to you. When she isn’t working, she spends most of her time wrangling two small children and too many pets. She enjoys reading and art, including painting, cake decorating and photography. She has a B.A. in English from Washington State University with a minor in Spanish.

