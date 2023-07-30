Abstract artist Frankie Laufer is not above turning a painting on its ear or upside down to gain a new perspective, or even to radically repaint imagery his brush has already laid down in oils.
“Painting is essentially about working out problems such as balance, line, color,” he says. “I’m constantly trying to make adjustments ─ and trying not to make adjustments. You can always overwork something. Is there too much paint? Too little paint? Does this integrate? I don’t really have any guidelines. It’s open ended, to see if I need a few magic touches. For me it’s a little more exciting, it’s not all spelled out.”
One problem Laufer, of College Place since 2019, does not have is a patron for his art ─ in a manner of speaking.
Seven of Laufer’s paintings adorn bottles of Floating Balance Cellars’ wines, providing novel backdrops for the Stateline Road winery’s labels upon its own growing body of work, including Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Pinot Noir, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.
But what is remarkable is that in a gentleman’s agreement, Laufer is presently giving the winery the use of certain artworks for labels for free.
“I trust them, they trust me,” says Laufer. “We agreed on seven or eight aims for this label collaboration after I sent them some images. At some point I might branch out, but I would run it by them. I don’t really market myself. Painters paint.”
Their year-old association began when Floating Balance’s business partner, Dave Kreindel, a recent transplant from the westside, spotted Laufer’s work on the artist’s Instagram account.
Business partners Kreindel and fellow Seattle transplant Shane Erickson bought a cloudscape of Laufer’s for their tasting room, which will open later this year.
That particular art acquisition blew open the doors to possibility thinking. Would it be conceivable that Laufer would entertain having aspects of his works integrated into labels for the cellars’ own works of art, its wines?
“I fell in love with its mood and the emotional peace to it,” says Kreindel. “I reached out to him.”
Recruiting, ironically, is one facet of life that the 73-year-old artist understands well. Laufer lived 30 years in California, much of his time in the “tough business” as headhunter for tech firms including Apple.
Laufer put a savings plan together 10 years ago after his wife died so he could sell his San Jose, Calif., home and afford to resettle in his birthplace of Walla Walla.
He had earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Washington State University in Pullman. The harvest of his financial plan allows him to live his calling, a subconscious pull from the sensual intensity of oil paints and his hero, Van Gogh, whom he calls “the patron saint of all painters.”
Add to that the music of Miles Davis jazz, la crema of espresso and a glass of Floating Balance’s rosé, and the self-described loner radiates the hum of a satisfied man. He does not work with an agent, but does show his work, most recently at Cavú Cellars in July.
He also has a large painting hanging at GARD Vintners next to Plumb Cellars, close to Mill Creek. Laufer says firmly, “I am not shy about my painting.”
From age 40 onward Laufer cultivated the art of living art, specifically developing abstract oil paintings at night after work as he “absorbed” technique at the side of his mentor and close friend, “Uncle Ben,” the late Benjamin Blake of Studio 315 in San Francisco.
The effect of Laufer’s 50 years of transcendental meditation practice may be what the Floating Balance Cellars principals intuited from his work. His artwork suggests images punching or floating from the ground of being that lives in Laufer.
Some works are more abstract than others, and in general, unless he is asked to add text to a work showing or posting it, he won’t even think about a title until he’s finished. And maybe not even then. But he’s sympathetic to viewers who need a title, a launch pad.
“A title leads them in, provides an entry point because everybody has their own story,” he muses.
With Floating Balance Cellars’ wine labels, Laufer says he doesn’t “have guidelines from them but I sort of know what might look good on a label.” He gets practice with art in microcosm by creating works for Art Squared, Art Walla’s annual fundraiser where artists donate works on 6-by 6-inch wooden squares.
Laufer preselects finished paintings from his organized but uncategorizable collection at home for the winery, taking into consideration the type of wine it may meld with.
He photographs and edits works, “chops them down,” as he says, sections of a finished canvas that might fit their visions. He is not married to laud and honor.
“It’s not about my painting, per se, it’s about their label,” he says. “They don’t alter the image, though maybe a little color intensity, so they can put their label on it. If the paintings are strong, the labels are adapted to fit with that and I’m OK with that.”
Floating Balance takes Laufer’s suggested images, matches the works’ dynamics to the tenor of the wines, and sends them off as computer files to their label designer in Cannon Beach, Ore.
The winery then puts the completed label template out to bid. Presently Columbia Label of Benton City has the contract. Within three to four weeks, a fat roll of bottle labels for front and back, incorporating Laufer’s work, Floating Balance’s lithograph-type logo of a timepiece, plus associated notes about the wine, pass to a mobile bottler.
That vendor in turn tends to the punctilious assembly of contents and packaging.
Jason Fox and Todd Bernave of Lagana Cellars are the winemakers for Floating Balance. They do a custom crush using the winery’s own grapes from Aria Vineyard and grapes purchased from other local vineyards. Presently, Floating Balance sales are predominantly online.
Once the young winery’s tasting room is open to the public, Kreindel will offer Laufer dedicated wall space for artwork display. He also hopes to have new works of Laufer’s art to illuminate different vintages’ labels as time goes by.
As Kreindel says of Laufer’s oil paintings, they stir sublime impressions born of place: “It’s so ethereal.”
