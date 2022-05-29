They always sat near each other in Walla Walla High School’s Jazz Band, but when the lockdown happened in March 2020, Ava Kirtley, Dré Dankel, and Noah Bruce were sent home like the rest of us.
When faced with the many setbacks that COVID-19 introduced, these students turned what seemed to be obstacles into flourishing opportunities that soon landed them on winery stages across the Walla Walla Valley.
The three began playing together at school in the fall of 2019, and while they knew one another, their friendships hadn’t yet budded outside of school. They got a step closer in early 2020 when Dré, the band’s pianist, asked Ava and Noah to support him during a solo competition. It was then that their chemistry and potential as a band began.
It quickly came to a halt just months later with the arrival of COVID.
“Lockdown had a huge impact on the performing arts,” Ava recalled. “At that time, I was playing in four different groups, and with the exception of the trio, none of them were able to continue.”
Throughout the pandemic, especially early on, there was much publicity about choirs and certain bands being considered high-risk behaviors while trying to contain the virus, especially for sections requiring vocals or wind instruments like flutes and horns.
Fortunately for the yet-to-be-formed jazz trio, their instruments belonged to the rhythm section, which paired perfectly with masks.
Given a green light to socialize safely, Ava, Dré and Noah reunited in Ava’s basement and started practicing together.
“Having an outlet to continue to play certainly helped me as a musician,” says bassist Ava “It seems many musicians felt their growth and improvement were stunted during quarantine, and I feel so lucky to have been able to keep practicing my instrument through that time.
It also helped emotionally; the band brought “routine and human interaction.”
“Each were thriving on their instruments but missed the opportunity to play with each other,” Ava’s father, Adam Kirtley of beloved local band Rouge Lobster, notes.
Playing together as an ensemble before lockdown gave the three of them a great head start as they worked on new music and a set list with jazz as the focus.
When it was time to come up with a name for the band, they aptly chose Ritmo, which is Spanish for rhythm. And with that, the Ritmo Jazz Trio was born.
Witnessing what these three created, Adam recalls telling them, “If you work up a couple of hours of music, I can start booking gigs that pay money.”
Eyebrows raised. “I can’t believe how quickly they put music together. They are not a novelty act. They are legit players,” Adam said.
Music is changing in Walla Walla, and the scene is becoming one that nurtures the craft. This hasn’t always been the case. Thinking back on his first music memories locally, Adam recalls playing at the Grapefield’s, where Brasserie Four is now, when there wasn’t much music in town.
“It wasn’t until 2010 or so where things began to pick up.” He shares that now there are over 25 venues actively booking music in town. “There is potential to grow into a music town.”
Wineries are a big part of this growth, hosting live music nights and large events — after all, wine and music are a pairing as old as time. Some wineries are even investing in infrastructure that fosters musicians, like stages at Tranche Estates and Three Rivers Winery.
Aligning with wineries early was exactly what Ritmo did, headlining their first paying gig at Guard Cellars. But more eye-catching, perhaps, was their inaugural busking on First Avenue and Main Street, where they cheekily, although accurately, put out a tip jar adorned with the words “College Fund.”
Since their humble beginnings, this talented Trio has lit up wineries, including Bruno’s by Va Piano Vinyards, Kontos Cellars and Tranche Estate.
Summer will undoubtedly be busy as their calendar is booked with both public and private gigs, sure to bring big crowds.
Drummer Noah knows what makes a good audience: “We love it when we can get a crowd excited with our music because their excitement feeds directly back into us and makes it a great time for all.”
What’s to come for this talented group? For now, the Trio is back together in school, playing in the Wa-Hi jazz band like before, but with one big change.
“We’re now good friends, and it’s been amazing to grow alongside these two incredible people as both a musician and a human being,” says Ava.
Dre adds, “I think our love of music is what ultimately has solidified our friendships.”
Catch Ritmo Jazz Trio in action this summer, June 11, at the Downtown Farmer’s Market, and July 2 on stage at Tranche Estate.
