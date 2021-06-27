By Autumn Alexander / Photos by Greg Lehman
There may be more chickens in the world than any other bird, according to the Smithsonian magazine, but there is only one Beverly Nash. The fine print underscoring many of the potter’s three-dimensional artworks — which do feature hens among other flora and fauna — elicits both laughter and groans by design.
When it comes to puns — plays on words — Bev gets a kick out of creating a time-release, double take with her puns. When asked, she acknowledges she is a distant relative of the late poet and humorist, Ogden Nash, who wrote for the New Yorker.
Getting into the swim of Bev’s work doesn’t take long. A cock-eyed, red-glazed hen roosts in the garden upon artfully bonded rocks, and a pause passes.
Then, a ha! It’s a stone hen.
And why are those representational salmon leaping up that wave of driftwood affixed to her garden fence? And are there aged locks drilled in there, too?
“Salmon locks,” Bev grins. “I’ve always been this way. Sometimes I have to say it twice. My family groans a lot.”
Puns are infamous for the one-two moments before listeners roll their eyes and laugh when the joke makes its way to the funny bone.
“Giggles and guffaws,” as the Mayo Clinic doctors write on the Internet, serve to oxygenate mind and body in addition to gentle laughter’s intrinsic value on self and others. And, least one forgets, oxygen intake is vital to human survival. Clever humor can help as preventive medicine along with vaccines.
Bev has longtime experience, starting in 1989, when she learned wheel-ware pottery in 1989 in Anchorage, Alaska. After a decade of wrestling with making matching sets of pottery ware, she turned to sculpting one-of-a kind pieces. To this day, no two pieces are alike, she says. That niche of originality fits this independent woman who is one of six sisters, “who drove my Dad crazy,” she recalls.
Pottery skills, teaching and outlook melded during some 32 years in Alaska’s long dark winters, she explains, plus day jobs. But she is a semantic artist, too, for she has the wink of a lifetime punster. Her late “very punny older sister,” gave Bev the bent toward wordplay. That’s “where the right brains meet,” says the 64-year-old, with a straight face.
The artist moved to Walla Walla in September of 2012 to live closer to one of her sisters. She and a convoy of friends drove down from Alaska. Bev had no more than her bed, a cloth grocery bag stuffed with driftwood, a tub of rusty metal parts, and all her studio supplies. She had wearied of the weather while in Juneau, where her daughter, 28, lives. She also has an adult son in Anchorage.
In Juneau, it had rained 40 days in a row, she says. Her art is generally weatherproof, she noted in passing. Nevertheless, she didn’t keep anything outside during Alaskan winters where it gets to 40 degrees below zero. If snow gets into the sculptures, she cautions, the freezing moisture creates cracks.
Bev laughs frequently, yet she accomplishes other serious work beyond her part-time duties as a caretaker for elders and, of course, her artistry.
If Friends of the Earth featured a contemporary artist to personify the hot motto these days — reduce, reuse and recycle — the conservationist organization would put Bev’s wry smiling face on T-shirts. Her garden art, environmental art, relies not only on driftwood, but on repurposed metal as well. She’s picked up rusty spiral tailings off a riverbank. She finds flotsam and jetsam in such places as along Mill Creek, the softball fields and even the old dump behind the Les Schwab store. She also collects pieces of broken glass and fence parts to augment her artistic works.
Here in the Walla Walla garage studio that belongs to the younger sister now in Maine, Bev lifts up a twisted panel of a metal bedstead. The delight shows in her face for it may as well have been a prize halibut on the hook. Rusty metal “got to be an obsession,” she admits. She has an affinity for the exaggerations that old metal and fresh wire can create.
That ability to see possibilities from found materials is one of the qualities she shares with another local environmental artist, Lynn Woolson. Bev’s collaborated with Lynn for six years. They co-create assemblage, original pieces with mixed media, which incorporates both of their artistic strengths. The recent CAVU winery show saw Lynn’s freestanding metal frames, windows in a garden, with an occasional little ceramic bird by Bev tucked into the works.
The usual pattern is that Bev hands over a finished ceramic piece for Lynn’s imagination to evolve. Bev says she worries that sometimes she hasn’t engineered a hole big enough in the sculpture to allow Lynn room to insert a welded base or work in a compatible piece.
“Our working styles are very similar,” writes Lynn in an email. “Humor is a good match for me for I like things to be whimsical and show movement. It’s easy and fun for me to take a piece to completion.”
A spring art show at CAVU’s art gallery in the Walla Walla airport environs, sold so many pieces of Bev and Lynn’s garden pieces, the artists had to pedal fast to fill the gallery spots back up after early buyers departed with their art wares. For two months, the well-illuminated gallery collectively exhibited four artists: the atmospheric back country watercolors of Randy Klassen; the gentle collage arts of Joyce Klassen; Bev’s shiny pottery and driftwood sculptures; Lynn’s stylized and fanciful welded works, and then too, of course there were the Bev-and-Lynn pieces Their three-dimensional works had prices ranging from $30-$300. Both Bev and Lynn have also shown work throughout Washington and Oregon art fairs.
Ever mindful there might be a new artwork gestating, Bev looks around in her 50-degree studio, her arms folded. The space is packed to the gills with interestingly shaped stones, a funky poster of fish species and copies of “Birds and Blooms” magazine for inspiration. She has some 50 brushes and regular paint and low-fire glazes to work with plus a tub loaded with rust-touched metal finds. And then there are the eight tubs of driftwood gathered from ocean beaches and lakes. “It got to be an obsession,” she says. “I would like to use up some of my driftwood.”
Suddenly, she finds what she’s looking for, a ceramic hen perched on bed springs. “Now who wouldn’t want a spring chicken?” she says. “My work is a nice kind of weird.”