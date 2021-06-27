By Diane B. Reed
History and natural history are traditionally associated with the printed word, but art is a venue that can bring them to life. Walla Walla native Norman Adams was an award-winning and nationally-renowned artist and illustrator whose artwork includes paintings that bring the vibrant history and natural history of the Walla Walla Valley to life.
(Fred) Norman Adams was born October 3, 1933 in Walla Walla to Fred and Katherine (Schwarz) Adams. After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1951, Adams attended the University of Washington, and completed his education at the Art Center School in Los Angeles (now the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena).
After graduation, Adams felt that New York City was the best place to pursue a career in art, and he went east in 1959, joining the renowned Charles Cooper Studio, where he was able to work on a wide variety of illustrations for magazines such as the Saturday Evening Post, Reader’s Digest, Boy’s Life and Field and Stream.
Adams enjoyed a successful career in New York, hobnobbing with some of the most prominent artists of the time. But Norman felt the pull of his roots in Walla Walla and he (and wife Lee) moved back to his hometown in 1976. It was there that he began painting scenes from the history of the valley, and expanded into wildlife art, shifting from the illustration genre practiced in the Cooper Studio to working in oils.
Adams was enthusiastic about his more locally-focused works. He branched out into paintings depicting the early history of the Walla Walla valley, including Lewis and Clark, early settlers and Native Americans. He also did a series of paintings that appeared on posters for the annual Fort Walla Walla Rendezvous. His historical paintings also grace the covers of local author Bill Gulick’s four-part regional history series “Roll on Columbia.”
Adams also enjoyed a national reputation for his wildlife paintings — many of which were set in the Walla Walla Valley. His work features stunningly realistic animals and birds that seem to jump off the canvas.
In 1989 several of his murals were installed at Whitman Mission National Historic Site, including a mural depicting the seasonal life of the local tribes. At Fort Walla Walla Museum, his painting of Lewis and Clark with local tribal leader Yellepit, inspired a popular diorama in the museum.
Norman Adams is remembered fondly by those who knew him for the warmth of his personality and his devotion to his art and the Walla Walla valley. Fortunately for the community, Adams donated much of his artwork to Fort Walla Walla Museum.
Adams loved to paint, and left few opportunities on his easel, remaining active almost until his death on July 4, 2014.