Some of the most skilled hunters in the world live in Walla Walla. Dozens of them, in fact. In the basement at Dave Toth’s house.
Toth breeds and raises tarantulas — and not just the fist-sized arachnids you’ve seen at pet stores such as City Zoo in Eastgate, where Toth works.
This California native is serious about his hobby. He has a female Indian ornamental tree spider with a nearly 9-inch DLS, or outstretched “diagonal leg span.” His biggest? Ripley. She’s a Brazilian salmon bird-eating tarantula. And she’s as big as that sounds.
“I have kept several different species over the years, and every one of them is unique in their own way,” Toth says.
He’s proudest of his tree-dwelling tarantulas from Sri Lanka, from the Poecilotheria genus. These arboreal spiders have very striking patterns and colors. They are also endangered, and a few are critically endangered. But Toth gets his from local or “well-sourced” breeders.
“The pet trade, in general, is a huge mess,” Toth says. “Not just with arachnids, but with so much more. There are poachers and scammers and shady people out there. Poachers are one of the reasons that a lot of species are so endangered in the wild, though first and foremost it’s pollution and deforestation.”
This father of two young girls (plus a corn snake, bearded dragon, crested gecko, two cats, two dogs, two cockatiels, one sun conure — that’s a parrot — and many fish) has been crazy about spiders since he was 12 or 13.
Toth does everything he can to ensure he’s collecting responsibly, and he can talk indefinitely about how the ecosystems that naturally breed tarantulas are quickly disappearing around the world.
His basement is a bright, well-ordered display of tanks and tools: 40-gallon enclosures for the dinner-plate-sized critters, small and clear boxes filled with shiny white silk for the web-shrouded “slings” (baby spiders), and LOTS of tweezers and tongs.
“There are a million things that are great to have when keeping tarantulas,” Toth says. But the very basic and essential tools are tweezers or tongs, a soft-tipped paint brush, spray bottle and “catch cup” — “basically anything that can be used to safely capture a spider that decides it wants to be the Flash for a bit.”
His eight-legged friends definitely keep him busy: “I wouldn’t say it’s time consuming unless you’re dealing with a few dozen arachnids or more. Packing a clutch of slings (for shipping to a buyer) or feeding a hundred tarantulas definitely is time consuming and exhausting.”
And they can be an expensive hobby: “Prices of tarantulas vary greatly. Depending on age and species. I’ve seen some as cheap as freebies all the way up to a couple thousands dollars for an adult female,” he said.
Plus, don’t forget all this is colored with a hint of danger: “If you let down your guard, you have the potential to make a mistake and get bitten or have a loose tarantula. Just like with keeping venomous reptiles, ALL tarantulas and spiders are venomous. Some more potent than others.”
Toth himself has never been seriously bitten. “I had a little sling bite me on the tip of my finger, and it itched a little but that went away,” he says. And an adult female nicked him with her fang, and his hand cramped for an hour. That too passed.
But he doesn’t recommend tarantulas for just anyone. He does not suggest them for kids, for example.
“They (the spiders) are very fragile and are not good pets to handle. A fall as short as 5 inches can be fatal to the spider, and you always have a risk of getting bitten when handling any wild animal,” he says.
And spiders should always be considered wild, regardless of their environment.
“Spiders live solely on instinct,” Toth says. “They cannot be tamed. Some are significantly more docile than others, but the risk is always there. Venom is the second thing on my mind when working with my spiders. Urticating hairs are number one.”
Wait, what? Urticating hairs? Now Toth kicks his spidey-knowledge up a level.
Basically, tarantulas are divided into two large groups: New World — those from North or South America, and Old World — those from everywhere else.
“New World tarantulas have mild venom that causes swelling and burning at the bite site and a more docile attitude, but they have urticating hairs that they kick off their abdomen. It’s very irritating, and some species are capable of blinding you or causing serious respiratory issues,” Toth says.
“Old World species do not have urticating hairs, but are significantly more reactive and have a much more potent venom, causing serious pain, burning and muscle spasming and cramping that can last for weeks. It’s not very pleasant. No tarantula venom is truly capable of death, but allergic reactions can result in death.”
Some people keep spiders for monetary gain, some just to admire them. “I personally love to just have them,” Toth says.
He finds them fascinating, and he loves to teach people about them. His job at City Zoo allows him to do that.
“Being able to educate others on animals that normally get passed over because they are different is something I take pride in. I have been able to show some people who were previously arachnophobes some of the best qualities arachnids can have, and they are (tarantula) keepers now as well.”
