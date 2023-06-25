‘Twas the month of May ’23 when the Grand Dame of Walla Walla, Pioneer Park, started to look more like the Jolly Green Giant in need of a shave. Several super-size lawnmowers had given up the ghost at the same time, says Wes Walker, park maintenance supervisor for the City of Walla Walla. All the grounds crews had left were “little mowers.”
“People started calling saying the greens had never looked like this,” he reports. “Surprisingly, the message we received was not, ‘You guys are doing a bad job,’ but more like ‘What’s going on? We’re curious. We’ve never seen the park look unmanicured … how can we help?’ That was interesting.”
Since then, and with the help of the school district and the city golf course crews, a handful of people have worked overtime to return 44-acre Pioneer Park to her buttoned-up self. And the big lawn mowers have been rejuvenated to serve the dedicated lawn maintenance crew’s big job of cropping 15 public parks, Monday through Friday, “rinse and repeat every week,” says Walker.
That “interesting” sense of civic ownership that Walla Walla citizens exhibit, especially toward the century-old Pioneer Park, stays with Walker, who has supervised city park maintenance and spending since 2013. The city golf course and Mountain View Cemetery also fall under Walker’s purview. Ironically, for the man in charge of so much that’s green and growing, his office at the city’s service center has no windows, though several wide computer screens sprout intercity communications and numbers. There’s also a big wall calendar charting the demands of every season every year, most recently the first week of May’s push to get banners and hanging flower baskets up before the local wine industry’s spring release weekend.
Walker’s the man working with the city manager and the City Council, in charge of shaking the trees for gifts and budgets for money to cover all that people want in Walla Walla’s park system. Data suggests some 300,000 annual visitors pass through Pioneer Park alone, wrote Walker in an email.
Overseeing the parks means maintenance and subtle improvements, he says ─ from new playground equipment to planting trees and monitoring walking paths, erecting seasonal decorations, planting ornamental flowers and collecting trash ─ heaps of emphasis on trash collection.
Walker visited with Lifestyles about what he does and sees behind the scenes, with Pioneer Park as a prime subject:
Lifestyles: Tell us a little about yourself.
Walker: I’ve pretty much always been in this area. Grew up in Milton-Freewater, graduated Mac-Hi, went to Walla Walla Community College before studying in Kansas and finally Oregon State University. My degree is in mathematics. I’ve worked 10 years for the city, six as a supervisor. I appreciate the number of projects we take on, how generous the civic and community-minded people are, and their appreciation for the importance of parks.
LS: What are the biggest changes you’ve seen lately in the parks and beautification realm?
Walker: It used to be we had pretty good support for a few good things here and there, and then it snowballed a few years ago. There were donors and community groups that kept giving more and more money. Our budget’s doubled, tripled. A lot of folks are community minded, doesn’t matter if they live locally. We get donations from North Carolina, Florida, people from all over the country with some tie here. At the end of the day, none of the political stuff mattered.
And internally, the silos between city departments are gone. Everyone helps each other out. It’s very collaborative. We have a great group of people. We couldn’t do what we do without our street-level departments too. It’s more like we have a common goal.
LS: Can you give us an example of meeting goals in Pioneer Park?
Walker: It was the former city manager Nabiel Shawa who said, ‘Let’s get more cheer, let’s step it up.’ Our groundskeeper Kristen Heilbrun, who started out as a seasonal employee, is now full-time, and she is definitely a student of creating new designs and new plant arrangements. She comes up with diagrams. She’s an example of the right person in that park, a ‘high touch’ who goes the distance. Over the past three to five years, we’re pretty fortunate to have been able to get some more funding, spend a little more on flowers than we have in the past. She’s done an American flag, chevrons, diamond patterns … all just with plants in those flowerbeds as you drive into the park off Alder Street. But we try not to create something that’s maintenance heavy.
LS: You know I have to ask, how much do new flowers cost the parks a year?
Walker: We spend from $10,000 to $30,000 on plants. But we buy only ‘Proven Winners,’ wholesale from local vendors.
LS: Did the pandemic influence your responsibilities for Pioneer Park and the 14 other city parks?
Walker: When COVID hit, everything was stagnant, even the roadside trash diminished for a while. Then we started to see masks floating down the streets, nobody wanted to pick them up. It seemed people stopped caring as much, though I don’t know if that’s true or not. But what I can say is that from the start of the pandemic’s first and second weeks, what we saw was there’s never been higher use in the parks. It hasn’t necessarily declined, other than the kids are now going to school.
Our parks are getting used a lot ─ reunions, picnics, people wanting to get out. Not everybody has a nice big yard to relax in. Our reservations for park facilities have never been as high. Reservations are booked out two to three months ahead of time.
The pandemic made us realize we were essential workers. We did not go home. Realized how essential parks are for more than their tie to economic development.
LS: Speaking of trash, your crews are responsible for picking up after people in the parks and downtown, too. What does the job entail?
Walker: Used to be that a Department of Corrections group worked with our sanitation group emptying city trash cans, but then came the pandemic. And then there’s been the increase in tourism. The cans get filled two to four times a day, so we have to empty them that often. We even have a map of where the 50 or so cans downtown are to keep track. Last year the downtown trash alone added up to slightly more than 67,000 pounds of waste (33 1/2 tons.)
LS: This spring you finally had to temporarily post large, illuminated signs at two Pioneer Park entrances telling the public to stop feeding the ducks, geese and squirrels. People weren’t aware ─ or didn’t care ─ that in addition to squirrels stripping bark amid the park’s 200 to 300 trees, there’s been so much fresh goose and duck excrement on walking paths plus turf damage. There’s an ornery element in some individuals that defies the regularly posted rules meant for the common good. What do you do?
Walker: We’ll personally ask people to comply even as they’re hiding their buckets of grain behind them. Feeding is the number one attractant to these birds. These increased numbers of birds increase the likelihood of something happening, maybe even spreading avian flu, which could wipe out the birds in the aviary. At this point all we can do is explain our point of view. Sometimes people will complain about dogs off leash as they’re smoking right next to the sign that states ‘No Smoking In The Parks.’ It’s discouraging.
LS: After a day monitoring 600 acres of city parkland, do you go home to keep up with a garden, too?
Walker: Well, I try to be outdoors as much as I can at home, but I don’t have any plant material at my house. My dog ripped it all out. I put in a bunch of annuals one year. Come back the next day, the tops are missing. Couple days later, they’re all dug up. But now, at least, I do have a vegetable garden.
