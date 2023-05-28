I first encountered Nathan and John’s garden on the corner of Alvarado Terrace and Estrella Streets on an early morning walk.
My husband and I were staying at the Green Gables Inn on Bonsella Street while visiting family and looking for a house to buy.
On my morning walk, just down the street I could see exuberant and colorful planting surrounding a large blue corner house and hurried over.
Each side of the house was planted with a lively expression of intermingled plants that created an explosion of color and form. It made me laugh out loud. I hurried back to the inn to get my husband.
When we got back to the garden, we met Nathan Williams, one of the owners of the house and the main creator of the floral part of the garden. His partner, John Culhane grows the vegetables.
He was as friendly and engaging as his garden and gave us a tour of the different areas and the many lovely and interesting plants.
Then and now, every foot of the garden was planted, with almost no bare soil showing. The main weed control tactic they use is dense planting that covers most of the ground.
John says, “If you have weeds, you don’t have enough plants.” In each area the plants looked naturally situated — as if they had decided where they wanted to live, and with what companions.
One of Nathan’s goals is to have plants flowering at all times and each part of the garden has a series of vivid blooms as the season progresses.
On the driveway, lilies, tree peonies, Oriental poppies, and a Siberian iris camouflage the air conditioning unit.
A clump of giant hardy banana grows to 17-feet-high each season outside the back door, the planters on both sides of the sidewalks are filled with a seasonally changing exuberance of tulips, alliums, iris, peonies, foxtail lilies, iris, delphiniums, lupin, gladiolas, and in midsummer orange cosmos, dahlias, and sunflowers, that come up and bloom in succession each year.
Fall includes colchicum and asters. Nathan describes a lady coming by for a tour in spring one year. Several weeks later she came back bringing some out-of-town guests and exclaimed, “It is all different!” The early flowers had finished, a multitude of later season blooms taking their place.
Large, raised boxes hold John’s vegetables, providing much food in summer and winter. Purple podded peas, a variety of green beans, purple kohlrabi, garlic, okra, eggplant, peppers, and tomatoes produce many meals or are canned and frozen for winter, enough to freeze 4 gallons of tomato sauce and 20-30 quarts of beans.
Nathan describes the neighborhood interacting with the garden, “We are often out in the garden and there is a lot of foot traffic. I call it social gardening — a nice low-key way to meet people,” He says, “Walkers stop and talk, and then others stop by, and talk with them, and soon everyone is introducing themselves. It makes us feel part of the community. People driving by stop and ask if they can take photos.”
When the spectacular 7-foot-tall, yellow and soft orange foxtail lilies bloom, people even knock on the door to ask what they are.
The house and garden weren’t always so welcoming. When Nathan and John bought the vintage 1906 house 11 years ago, they removed 30 truckloads of trash from the house.
In the yard were overgrown Portuguese laurel, arborvitae, old mattresses, lumber, metal, and old stumps strewn around everywhere under blackberries, weeds, and scruffy lawn.
In the corner on the junction of the two streets diseased roses with years of thorny rose prunings beneath them defied anyone to remove them.
Underground surprises abounded and some areas yielded old carpet, chunks of cement, and bricks that are now repurposed in pathways.
John’s mother grew up in Milton-Freewater and over the years he visited Walla Walla. When he and Nathan retired, they moved here from Tacoma. They enjoy the sunny dry weather good for bike riding much of the year.
Nathan describes the process of making the garden as “thinking outside the boxwood” and explains the process as easy — working on renovating and planting one area at a time rather than starting with a master plan and being overwhelmed with the extent of the work.
John says their approach to integrating the very large box-like house with the landscape was thinking that, “the house is part of the garden, and the garden is part of the house.” They chose the house color to show off the plants in front of it.
Each planted area or side of the house is different according to its position in sun or shade or if is against the house or close to the sidewalk, but as a whole it works seamlessly together.
“In garden magazines they tell you don’t do this or that, I just do. Whenever I see an empty space, I put something there — a seed or plant," Nathan said, "If a plant looks interesting, I buy it — though I do pay attention to planting zones.”
He tries to plant smaller plants in groups of three for visual impact and gives many plants a three-year trial to grow well or be removed.
If the flower colors in the garden resemble the vividness and jewel-like colors of a quilt or stained-glass window, Nathan is a talented and prolific stained-glass artist and quilter.
He describes an influential instructor in a stained-glass studio he attended as not adhering to the traditional color principles in a color wheel, instead holding up a photo of a parrot to the class and saying, “Nature doesn’t follow a color wheel.”
The garden is amended with compost each year. Some they make themselves and get more as needed from the Sudbury Landfill or local nurseries.
The vegetable garden beds are topped off with homemade compost each season. The attention to soil and plant health shows up in the glowing health and vigor of the plants.
They look fussed over, but all of them grow easily. Cosmos and sunflowers reseed. The dahlias remain in the ground and return bigger each year. The clumps of peonies, lilies, Siberian iris, and tulips expand, and bulbs like the alliums, hyacinths and fawn lilies multiply strongly.
The garden is hand watered as needed. Nathan says many of the plants do well with dryish conditions over the summer and over the winter.
The flowers attract many bees, butterflies and hummingbirds and everywhere you look there is life as well as color. Nathan says the orange cosmos is a favorite of monarch butterflies, the milkweed flowers, swallowtail butterflies and the blue salvias, hummingbirds.
Six years ago, they renovated the sidewalk planters, hiring someone to strip off 6 inches of compacted soil and weeds, then deeply tilled in compost from the Sudbury Landfill.
Now, walking down the sidewalks with a vivid and engaging garden on both sides is an immersive experience of wonder and fun.
There is so much for the eye to see — the gorgeousness of individual blooms like a peony, or an unusually colored iris, to areas of the composition that look like living flower arrangements, or the whole street corner giving all a warm welcome.
Gardens like Nathan and John’s create ongoing community and happiness for many.
