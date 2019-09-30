Martha Holt sits on a plastic chair and carefully removes a miniature dresser from the study room of her Victorian dollhouse to show me. Glued to the dresser shelves are science books, jars of rocks, seashells, a film camera, and a geode — all smaller than a fingernail.
“I like this shelf because I’m a biologist and a scientist,” Holt tells me as she proudly shows off a neatly organized collection of tiny plastic butterflies and bird eggs in one of the drawers. “There’s something in every drawer.”
Holt, a retired manager of the Whitman College biology laboratories, has always loved working with her hands. From 30 years of setting up biology experiments, to attending a machinist program at Walla Walla Community College, to building Lego structures with her grandson, Sebastian, who has autism, Holt has been building and creating her whole life.
Rose Manor, the 3-foot-tall, dark purple and green Victorian dollhouse that stands in the center of her living room, is her recent hands-on project. She started constructing the manor nearly 13 years ago as “something me and my grandson could build together” and hasn’t slowed down since.
It’s hard to imagine that this exquisitely detailed dollhouse once started as pieces in a mail-ordered kit. The house has 15 different rooms, including the separate box that rests underneath the house and contains the workshop and the laundry room. The objects in and around the house are either from consignment shops, online, or handmade by Holt herself.
Each piece of the house is placed with intention, showing off Holt’s detailed-oriented mind. If something is out of place, she is quick to correct it.
“The next thing I want to build is a knife block in the kitchen and not just have the knives loose on the table,” Holt explains to me. “I think without paying attention to the little things, you’re only half done. The details complete the picture.”
Much like her real house, Rose Manor is stocked with objects that remind Holt of cherished memories of the six countries she’s lived in, her interest in biology, and her beloved family. The dollhouse is like a map of Holt’s own life.
“My grandson loves astronomy, so we have to have a telescope,” she says, showing me the miniature one resting on the roof of the model house. A set of African drums in the corner represents her childhood life in Kenya. Her father collected stamps, so she put a stamp book on one of the manor’s bookshelves. Her daughter likes Asian culture, so she made a bonsai garden for the living room.
The basement workshop is what strikes me as the most “Martha Holt” of them all. It’s stocked with tools, posters of wildlife, a bow and arrow, and a real, deconstructed owl pellet that Holt found herself. Her curious biologist personality stands out in all corners of the room.
When I ask about the collection of tools, she describes her experience in the machinist program she once attended.
“I like working with my hands, so before I went to work at Whitman, I went to community college and got a degree in machinery.” However, she was only a machinist for a year because of how sexist the industry was at the time. “Being a female machinist was not good. I probably could’ve sued them if I wanted to — there was a lot of bad language and ugly jokes.”
After so many years of working jobs that required constant hand movement, however, Holt developed arthritis. The dollhouse offers an avenue for her to still pursue crafting projects by using different muscles that aren’t as affected by the arthritis. Holt picks up tweezers and demonstrates how holding them doesn’t hurt her.
“I’m in a hurry,” she tells me. “I want to get everything done before my fingers get too stiff.”
Not anting to glue anything down because that “takes the fun away,” Holt interacts with the house everyday. “This is my hobby; this is my life,” she says.
The house is ever changing, incorporating every new interest and expanding for every new memory. Each object, down to the sea glass balls hanging in its attic to the high tea set on the table, contains a little piece of Holt’s personality. She is currently working on writing down the story of the Pierce family who “live” in Rose Manor.
“I don’t know what will happen to this house once I’m gone,” Holt says. “I want to preserve its memory.”