You could hear the glee in the KWCW announcer’s voice as a passionate flamenco guitar track trailed off on a recent Sunday evening.
“That was Gustavo Alonso López,” the Whitman College radio host glowed, “and he’s here! He actually lives here in Walla Walla now.”
To be an unknown in Walla Walla barely here a year and already playing his advanced flamenco guitar songs to acclaim at local venues speaks to his esoteric talent.
But there is a certain loneliness to this long-distance strummer. Traditional flamenco music is collaborative ─ singer, dancer, guitarist ─ and so far, he’s not found the souls nearby for authentic flamenco ambiance.
Modern flamenco fusions with other musicians are in his scaffolding. Just not aflame locally as of yet.
Flamenco guitarists are relatively rare in the United States since a true skill must come from immersion in the Spanish flamenco culture, explains López, 41, who started at 19 to teach himself guitar, experimenting with rock and jazz.
But flamenco music ignited him after a few years, and he began teaching himself via books and online lessons even as he grew to work full-time as a registered architect in Seattle.
While in Seattle, he independently recorded an album of collaborative and convincing modern flamenco music called “Punto Lejano,” (“A Distant Place.”)
Its notable qualities contributed to his win at age 37 of a Fulbright performing arts fellowship.
So it was that the self-taught guitarist, whose first language is not Spanish, made his way alone to Seville, Spain, and stayed for not one but two years.
The Fulbright only financed the first year.
López studied face-to-face amid a dozen other students, some with less discipline he noted, particularly the younger ones from Spain.
But then, too, there were serious adults in class from Japan, Israel and elsewhere.
The common denominator of the two schools attended consecutively was the caliber of instructors ─ genuine, virtuoso Spanish flamenco guitarists, singers and dancers.
The genre of flamenco developed in the itinerant, hard-knock lives of the Andalusian Romani people.
Difficult as the Castilian Spanish language or even the flamencos’ Roma Spanish pronunciations are to an outsider, they’re not as tough to learn as the technically demanding styles that make up flamenco’s tocaores, its guitar playing techniques ─ tocque, tremelo, golpe and rasqueado among others.
Flamenco is played on a flamenco guitar, which is built differently than an acoustic guitar, though they both have nylon strings and similar dimensions.
The flamenco guitar has different bracing and lower strings off the neck for more speed and a drier buzz sound, plus it has an affixed golpeador, a tap plate for striking rhythms on the guitar body.
These taps, thumps, and strikes complement the flamenco dancers’ deliberate heel strikes on the dance floor.
Quality flamenco guitars made by master luthiers can cost from several thousand dollars up to about $40 thousand ─ and years of waiting. They are crafted from select, naturally aged hardwoods.
López’s performance guitar was purchased from a legacy guitar maker, Mariano Conde of Madrid in 2019. It is of Indian rosewood with a cedar top.
Flamenco guitar music itself has a different architecture than classical guitar music such as the late Andrés Segovia played.
Classical guitar emphasizes melody and harmony, says López, and it has written notation.
Flamenco music emphasizes rhythm and melody and arises out of the Romas’ oral tradition, musical stories passed from person to person.
Only recently have songs been written down.
These songs tend to be melancholic, gritty, wild, and highly percussive, punctuating the drumming and stamps of a dancer’s heel, and in turn complemented by syncopated clapping by adept singer and audience members.
The interaction and polish of the principles’ concerted performance require sensitivity and “knowing the dance,” says López.
Tones tend to rise from minor chords, what is called the Phrygian mode.
“If you’re not used to that sound,” says López, “the music may sound unresolved.”
López is occupied these days remotely finishing up an architectural project he worked on in Austin, Texas, “a really, really big house.”
He's also firming up his new website for the architectural practice he’s establishing here at gustavoalopez.com.
Integral, of course, is each day’s two-hour practice session on the guitar. And there is a teaching schedule for the four remote students he has at the moment from as far as New York.
He says he looks forward to teaching flamenco to local students as well via his new Studio Espasón (studioespasón.com).
Still, he took time to speak and correspond with Lifestyles about flamenco guitar, what brought him to settle in Walla Walla and his work-art synchronicity.
Lifestyles: Please tell us a little more about your personal background.
López: I am the eldest of three born in Twin Falls, Idaho. My father at 16 immigrated to the United States from El Salvador through El Paso, Texas with his father who came to the United States in 1970 to work as a pilot. My father and my mother, originally from a U.S. Army family, met in Lake Tahoe, Calif. My father went to college in Twin Falls. They thought it was a good place to bring up a family.
Even though I’ve never liked school, I am passionate about learning and am intellectually curious by nature. The most important thing I probably ever learned in school is that critical thinking is everything.
I studied architecture at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas from 2000 to 2004 and had a chance while enrolled to study in Italy for a semester. I loved being overseas so much I chose my graduate school by its foreign programs. I went to Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., and through their programs went to Barcelona, Spain, and also Buenos Aires, Argentina, studying on my way to my architecture degree.
Then between 2007-2017, I worked as an architect for three firms in Seattle before going to Seville following the Fulbright win. In 2019, I returned to the United States and worked in architecture in Austin, Texas.
But there was not much flamenco in Austin. And we could not afford to buy a home. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, my partner Alessandra and I decided we wanted to move closer to both our families in Oregon and Idaho. Walla Walla, with its colleges and wineries and people, feels right for my plan to do both architecture and music part-time. Each tap into a different part of myself.
LS: Is there a way to define good flamenco?
López: Yes, though it’s tricky. There’s the knowledge and technique you’ve got to have but that’s just not enough. And it is not negotiable. The history, themes, and emotions are so intense that when it’s not interpreted well, it can come off as very cheesy, kitschy and inauthentic. Good flamenco is authentic and sincere when the person is using technique, a base of knowledge they can draw from. They’re using it in a way that’s not overperforming, striking the right balance so that people are feeling what you’re transmitting.
LS: What should an uninitiated audience member be listening for?
López: For sure to listen for rhythms and accent patterns. They are not symmetrical, sometimes a 12-beat accent. Listen for the tapping, the pulse, the tempos that push and pull back. You can lose yourself. Look for what is the underlying thing that when you strip the rest away, what’s holding it together.
Flamenco, like anything else in life, the more disciplined you are, the more freedom you, the musician, have to do whatever you want such as adding trills and augmentation. It's the opposite of just doing whatever you want. Listen for the sense of discipline and how a song may be broken up into smaller chunks and how the guitarist will choose to stitch these micro-compositions together.
LS: Is there a style of playing and working that especially reflects your temperament and feelings?
López: This changes depending on my mood. But I’m attracted to flamenco as a whole because of how it reflects my personality, sentiments and background. Flamenco is an art that was developed by minorities and social outcasts. I was lucky enough to be born into a loving, stable household with supportive parents, but I know where I came from and understand what my dad and his family have been through. Therefore I don’t take the things I have for granted; I’m doing my best to make the most of them.
My dad and his family are part of a minority group that’s been marginalized for a long time in this country, and there’s a certain sort of “cultural memory” that sticks with me and my siblings. So even though I’m not part of the same minority group that developed flamenco (namely the Roma people), I identify strongly with the emotions and experiences upon which flamenco is built. It moves me deeply, even though the specific details of my story and my past are different.
Flamencos often talk about having their “propio sello,” which means “their own stamp.” I think this idea of existing within a community and an ensemble, but still being independent and having your own voice is particularly well-suited to my personality.
And when it comes to my feelings about great contemporary architecture in the world, go to Spain, Japan, Scandinavia, Chile, Argentina, Latin America and Brazil. Most have had to typically do more with less, and it’s that kind of attitude I really do appreciate.
