By Autumn Alexander
If you want to be a musician, you have to learn the facts of life — musical life, that is. You have to practice and you have to be heard. The self-discipline of practice and the courage to play in public are second nature to some, but more like holding your breath underwater for many. And youth may dream that perfection just arises, full blown, like playing air guitar.
For 34 years — 19 of them serving Walla Walla High School — Band Director Andrew Ueckert has sought to balance the fun of making music with the attention necessary to sound good and play one’s part in an ensemble.
Beyond the varsity music groups such as the school’s jazz band and the Wind Ensemble, Ueckert instructs and coordinates the hundred-plus members of the Wa-Hi Concert Band, which the general public gets to know at football games and parades. Those marching musicians are mostly freshmen and sophomores. This year Ueckert’s skills were sorely tried due to the pandemic’s limits on human contact. It wasn’t long before the concert band, which started out with 140 students, shriveled down to 70 musicians thanks to online classes. Students couldn’t hear each other and the camaraderie thinned.
“Kids were saying, ‘This isn’t any fun.’ And some kids just weren’t willing to stick it out,” Ueckert ruefully told Lifestyles. “You can’t chew them out. You just say, ‘Thank you for participating, and if you want back in once we’re doing things regularly, it’ll snap back, assuming everything is going back to normal.’ ”
What won’t be the old normal should add a real boost. Ascending is a great new face-to-face normal for Wa-High’s musicians — a shiny new music building addition, to be finished by fall. The entire Wa-Hi music mix will have a chance for a fresh start. Besides Ueckert’s bands and classes, his colleagues in orchestra and choir, Julie Woods and Colleen Hatch respectively, will have new spaces for students to fill with their music, too.
In the last days of the Spring 2021 term, the Eastern Washington and Central Washington universities-educated Ueckert spoke of the dynamics of musical performance, both for his students and for him over his career as a music educator for 34 years.
Lifestyles: What are your musical influences? What brought you to this profession as a band director?
Ueckert: I loved music as a little boy. My father sang, whistled, and he was always playing records. Anything that would make a noise, I was attracted to. When I was in sixth grade I started band and thought I’d go for the trumpet or drums. But the teacher thought about it and said, “You look like a trombone.” I didn’t care what instrument I played, I loved music. The ones who want to make music love music. I play guitar, lead music at my church once a month, play trombone in a couple groups in town, and I have a huge music collection plus do a lot of YouTube listening to discover new artists.
LS: What makes a student take up one instrument or another?
Ueckert: Surprisingly, it’s happenstance. What instrument is lying around? Either that or a sibling’s influence.
LS: What are the benefits of the music prowess you see students reaching for?
Ueckert: Sports gets a lot of attention, but the arts need attention, too, for here students learn to collaborate with others. Kids can’t detach and still engage here. And take the spring musicals, for example, with cast members and stage crew. The music programs have given opportunities to a few kids who didn’t believe in themselves. They went from beginning guitar class, then I point them to private teachers in town. And even when pretty average, when an individual can tell you that by my showing belief in him, it helped him to believe in himself more. There are insights to be had through music in this way.
It’s horrible to be teaching music through a computer. You can’t help them if you can’t see them.
LS: There certainly could be drama in the band room. How do you feel about the classic system of ranking musicians, as in best players get first chair and then sit on down to last chair. Does that tradition help or hinder students’ self-worth?
Ueckert: Playing tests for chair placement are done by students playing a passage individually for me privately or by recording themselves on their phones and emailing me their best “take.” Not all band instructors do it this way. This is also how I do occasional playing tests for a grade. Once the “chair order” is established, students can challenge the person immediately in front of them, such as the fourth-chair clarinet can challenge the third-chair clarinet. Once the challenge is made the higher chair must accept or give up their chair. I give the two students a short piece to work on and a few days later I take them back to a private room where they each play the piece for me, and I determine who played it better. If it seemed about equal the chair positions stay the same. The lower chair must truly play better than the higher chair to move up. Part of being a biggie is being able to deal with disappointment.
LS: I notice that in all high school music classes, public performances are required. How do you work with students who have performance anxiety?
Ueckert: Success starts in easy situations. I’ll say, “Let’s hear the group together,” and then that opens the door for peer coaching for a shy or less talented student. I’ll send off the first chair or someone who is talented musically and who shows genuine care for others and their success. It helps with performance anxiety. It’s not magic. People with major stage fright don’t usually become the best in their class, but everyone can get better! The only way you can learn how is to channel those nerves. They just need opportunities.
LS: What is it in you that has made you a successful band teacher?
Ueckert: I don’t insist on dominating. I want to see a well-rounded opportunity for the student, and for me to find out what’s possible. At the same time, I can’t put in what God chose to leave out. My message is “I’m here to help you.” And it’s OK to drop if you’re not passionate about this, but I try to point kids forward. I highlight our student successes such as “Big Fish,” the Spring 2017 musical’s win at the Fifth Avenue Theater in Seattle. Putting the spotlight on students is my role as much as possible. Exposure feeds on itself. Once students see something is fun, it promotes itself. It shows there’s a place to belong. There’s always going to be a place —students need a place where it’s safe to belong.