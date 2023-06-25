Charles Potts has been raising Appaloosas since 2008. Before that, he went more than 40 years without owning any horses.
Potts grew up with Appaloosas in Idaho in the 1940s and 50s.
At one time in his youth, his father had 60 head of horses, some Appaloosas and some Shires, which pulled the hay wagons and rakes.
He learned to ride when he was 2½ with his sister; they mounted by crawling up on a wagon and couldn't dismount after they left the house, since they wouldn't be able to get back on.
He had several Appaloosas of his own and herded sheep in the mountains with them.
His father was a 4-H leader and Potts had horses in 4-H projects.
His father, Verl Potts, is mentioned in the first Appaloosa stud book as an owner in the 1940s.
In 1959 and 1960, his family sold everything, including the horses after losing their ranch. Multiple factors drove many families out of business and land.
Now that he has the resources, he is glad to be able to once again raise and breed the beautiful creatures.
At his ranch, Blue Creek Appaloosas, he breeds Foundation Appaloosas. The goal is to breed purebred Appaloosas, something that hasn't been done.
There are many horses that are more Appaloosa than anything else, but they get bred with other horses and disperse the genes rather than concentrating them.
The current foals on the ranch have seven generations of registered ancestors on both sides, making them only one generation away from being considered purebred.
They are part of the Appaloosa project at the equine teaching hospital at the University of California Davis.
Potts sends them the genetic report and phenotype of the horses, and they record it.
To get the genetic report, he sends in samples of their tail hair.
The world of horse genetics is complicated, an example being the fact that the Appaloosa genes cause the white that surrounds their spots, not the spots themselves.
Two dominant alleles suppress the "spots," which are actually the base color of the horse showing through.
Mottling around the eyes, nose and genitals is characteristic of the spotting gene in Appaloosas. So is a white sclera, the part of the eye surrounding the iris, which is usually dark in horses.
There are about 60 different ways they can look and still be Appaloosa.
appaloosaproject.co is a good resource for more information about the genes that make up Appaloosa characteristics.
"One of the characteristics of an Appaloosa is a really calm disposition," Potts said. "They're very much people horses."
That's one of the main traits that he focuses on as a breeder.
The babies are especially charming and plucky, still learning how to interact in polite society.
The smallest one on the property, a black and white spotted foal named Pasxapa whose name means "place of the Balsamroot," was only a couple of days old and following his mom Pasxa closely.
They will stand up, walk and run within 30 minutes of being born, said Potts.
This may be nice for their mothers, who can traverse the pasture with their offspring sticking by their side, but a baby has to eat, and these little ones nurse every 30 minutes or so.
Other foals were a bit tired of walking around with mom and socializing with people.
"When they lay down, they're dreaming," said Potts, gesturing toward a snoozing foal, "If you get close you can see rapid eye movement."
The foal twitched, running in its sleep, no doubt covering lots of ground at a high rate of speed.
"They run till they're exhausted, then they lay down and then they grow a little," Potts said.
Sounds a lot like little humans.
Potts greets people from all over who come to see the horses.
"There were people here last weekend from Berlin and Portland," he said, "there's a guy who comes here every spring from Massachusetts."
One foal on the pasture is destined for Primed and Painted Acres in Minnesota, a ranch that has several horses from Blue Creek Appaloosas.
Potts welcomes those who would like to come look at the horses from the road at his pasture at 3010 Canberra Drive in Walla Walla. Children especially enjoy seeing the young horses with their short, flicking tails and long legs.
