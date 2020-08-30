“Camera 6, you’ve got the tip-off from mid-court floor, just the circle, include the ball in the air. Camera 1, you’ll take the tip from up top, start wide and push in, ready one, Take 1. Ball’s in play, here we go everybody — let’s be excellent! Wait, are you kidding me? We’ve got a foul already? Show me the coach! Show me Kelly Graves! Alright, 4, give me head to toe on this first free throw … ”
Lori Brooks is in her element. It’s March 7, 2020, and Brooks is directing the PAC-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals — Oregon vs. Arizona followed by UCLA vs. Stanford.
Not everyone would consider spending hours in a production control room at PAC-12 Network’s studio and production facilities in San Francisco their happy place. But Brooks is in her jam.
People are talking over one another, eyes glued to monitors. As lead director, she orchestrates, along with the producer, a full technical team in both Las Vegas and San Francisco, as well as two announcers and a sideline reporter, to provide seamless execution of the live game, replays and graphics for television and streaming platforms.
Next up for Brooks on March 10 was an assignment as associate director for NBA on TNT covering the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors.
Who knew it would be her last gig for a while?
“I knew,” she said referring to what would soon happen. “We already had restrictions on interviewing players and access to locker rooms.”
The Walla Walla resident returned home March 11 — the day of the now infamous Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz match up.
The game was suddenly called off due to “unforeseen circumstances” but it was that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert — who was not in the arena at the time — tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the results discovered just before tip-off.
The NBA season was abruptly halted.
Brooks’ life, and livelihood, changed overnight.
Contracts vanished: NBA on TNT regular season games and upcoming playoffs, softball and baseball for PAC-12 Network, and the Olympics, too — Brooks was under contract with NBC.
As a single mom who has put her two girls through college, it was a huge blow to her income. Add to that the toll on her sanity and self-esteem.
“I was devastated,” she said. “My work is so much of who I am. I love so much what I do, and I love the people I do it with.” Quarantining came with an identity crisis.
It’s not the first time Brooks found herself overcoming adversity while living in Walla Walla.
Initially, she came to the Valley with her former husband. They knew it would be a good place to raise their daughters.
“It certainly was,” Brooks said.
She said she had every intention to leave once her youngest daughter finished school at Walla Walla High School, but a breast cancer diagnosis changed that. The cancer is now in remission, but it reminded Brooks of the sisterhood and community she had formed in the Valley.
In late June, after months of a silent phone, Brooks got the call that she would be sent to Orlando as part of the NBA “bubble league.”
“Typically, I would work as a field producer — that’s usually what I do for playoffs, but they were so limited to access to the players that they assigned me as associate director,” she said. “I don’t care. Put me to work.”
It shouldn’t be surprising that Brooks was selected. She has long-been a go-to for her work.
She’s covered the NBA for 36 consecutive years, 10 Olympic games, 17 seasons of PAC-12 Conference sports and more. She is a seven-time time National Sports Emmy Award Winner and 16-time nominee. She was just a kid from rural Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, who watched sports on TV and over the radio with one of her sisters (who ended up being a sportswriter) and rode bikes out to the ball fields to watch baseball.
Her accomplishments are particularly profound given that her industry remains male-dominated, though Brooks acknowledges that being a woman in sports has changed a lot since early in her career.
“For one thing, there are more of us and that’s a good thing,” Brooks said.
Brooks was finally back on a plane at the end of July headed to Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex — a 220-acre campus with three arenas and four hotels to ensure social distancing. She was tested right away, and with a negative diagnosis she only had to quarantine for two days.
She purchased her own headset (typically provided) and worked out of a larger truck than normal, outfitted with plexiglass dividers between each workspace.
When assigned to a game in the morning, that was the only arena the crew would stay at all day, working one to three games per day.
Additionally, she had an assigned crew that worked together throughout, guaranteeing exposure to the same people.
Brooks worked a variety of games for TNT, NBA TV, and for regional networks. ESPN and Turner Sports produced a world feed every day, which she worked on also.
Needless to say, things were different in the bubble. There was a central broadcast compound instead of trucks located just outside of the arenas. No more media scrums with reporters battling for microphone space in front of a player.
Brooks looked at a photo from last year’s NBA Playoffs with Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons facing the media. Her reporter, Jaime Maggio, is in the middle of the shot with microphone within inches from his face.
“That type of media access and proximity was not found in the NBA bubble in Orlando,” Brooks said. “And it may never happen again.”