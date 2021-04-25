Memorial pool passes are on sale. Pool opens May 28. Details: City of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation, wwpr.us
Garden and science classes available online for grades K-5. Sustainable Living Center. Details: 509-524-5218, slcww.org
Little Theatre of Walla Walla offers online viewing of full performances of past shows. Also see behind the scenes, photo and poster galleries and director commentaries. Details: ltww.org or 509-876-2316.
Gesa Power House Theatre screens a different film every Friday, with an encore presentation of that film the following Wednesday. Details: phtww.org or 509-529-6500
Locally made film “The Secret Life of the Forest” is available on demand. Webinars are often available. Blue Mountain Land Trust. Details: bmlt.org
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start each Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot overlooking the water. If the weather is bad, the event is canceled that week. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org
The Museum Store and the Kinship Cafe (take-out only) are open at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, Pendleton. Details: 541-429-7700, tamastslikt.org
Walla Walla University Music Department offers recordings of performances online. Walla Walla University Church. Details: wallawalla.edu
Fort Walla Walla Museum reopened when the region went into Phase 2 in late March. Its hours have been reduced to noon-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Details: fwwm.org
Walla Walla University Drama Department presents virtual performances. Walla Walla University, College Place. Details: wallawalla.edu
Contra dances, now with virtual options. Details: fam.bmi.net
Dayton Farmers Market, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, noon-6 p.m., Tuesday, Blue Mountain Station. Details: Facebook.com, bluemountainstation.com
May 1
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market opens for season, Farmers Market Pavilion, 106 W. Main St., Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Local produce, fresh-cut flowers, flower baskets and crafted artisan items. downtownww.com
The annual Cattle Barons Weekend continues, celebrating Ranching Heritage and supporting the scholarship program. Pendleton Convention Center. Details: cattlebarons.net/ or 541-969-9162.
May 1-9
Blue Mountain Humane Society’s annual Dog Jog goes virtual, join from anywhere. Details: bluemountainhumane.org
May 2-3
100/100/50 Pita Shoot — ATA Cross. Walla Walla Gun Club. Details: 541-969-7913, wallawallagunclub.com
May 5
YWCA Walla Walla Leadership Luncheon. This event is both informational and inspirational. Due to COVID-19, it will be virtual again this year. Details: 509-525-2570.
May 7-9
Walla Walla Valley Wineries, Spring Release Weekend. The Valley’s winemakers introduce their new wines and share their inspiration. Visitors can enjoy the new vintages, many only found by visiting the wineries and tasting rooms. Details: 509-526-3117, wallawallawine.com
May 8-9 , 22-23
Walla Walla Drag Strip Races. Fast cars and fun is Walla Walla Drag Strip. The new season continues through September. Details: Facebook.com/wwdragstrip
May 23
Whitman College Commencement. Paying tribute and delivering challenges to the graduating class of 2021. Begins 11 a.m. Memorial Lawn. COVID-19 protocols in place. Details: 509-527-5156, whitman.edu
May 23
60 Bird Continental Style Buddy Shoot. Walla Walla Gun Club. Details: 541-969-7913, wallawallagunclub.com
May 27
Museum After Hours. Erendira Cruz discusses Sustainable Living. Currently being done virtually. Fort Walla Walla Museum. Details: fwwm.org
May 27-Sept. 30
College Place Farmers & Artisans Market. Every Thursday, Lions Park. 4-7 p.m. Details: cpwa.us
May 31
Celebration of the Flowers at the Frenchtown Cemetery, Memorial Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. On-site observance and discussion of the native plants and pioneer preferences. Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 Old Highway 12. Details: frenchtownwa.org
Have an event to feature? Send information to lifestyles@wwub.com. Not all events will be added to the calendar.