Walla Walla, in Sahaptin lingo, means “place of many waters.” One of those “waters,” Mill Creek, known as the most engineered stream in Washington, flows through Walla Walla in concrete channels on its way to a date with the Walla Walla River. The historic flood of 1931 put the city on notice of Mill Creek’s temper. Since then, Bennington Lake and channeling have been added to keep Mill Creek from heaping additional devastation on the city. As anyone who experienced the February 2020 flood knows, however, Mill Creek still has a temper. It can turn from tranquil stream to angry torrent seemingly overnight. That’s especially true during times of accelerated snow melt. A short drive from Walla Walla reveals both the beauty of this stream as it pours out of the Blue Mountains and its potential for devastation. I drive over Scenic Loop, the servants’ entrance to Mill Creek. This provides a panoramic view as I descend into the drainage. On the far hillside, a farmer prepares soil for next year’s crops, dust trailing behind the tractor as it negotiates the slopes. A few miles upstream, I find a sign that marks the probable location of a sawmill erected by Presbyterian missionary Marcus Whitman in 1845. I pull over. A whitetail deer looking for brunch unknowingly traipses in Whitman’s footsteps. Some pieces of history are now in the rearview mirror. The old Klicker Springs Hotel and Spa, located on present day Straw Spring Lane, closed in the mid-1920s after a time of being a favorite weekend getaway for Walla Wallans. Other pieces of history show resilience despite the occasional catastrophic flood. Camp Kiwanis, 13 miles from Walla Walla, has hosted generations of area youth making an escape to this rite of passage. The Kooskooskie cabin community, meanwhile, still clings to the creek side, which 99% of the time offers tranquility and a front row seat on nature. One percent of the time that “front-row seat” is too close to the action. I drive on. At one farm, wild turkeys have apparently slept through their alarm. Later, I see another flock, under a ponderosa pine grove, having a staff meeting to get their daily marching orders. At the Washington-Oregon border the road turns to gravel. The narrow, twisty road offers pullouts where I exit the car to admire the stream, now modest, cascading through rapids. The stream music is light and airy. However, any winter it can turn into a crescendo. As fall progresses, and the sun tilts south, less sunlight penetrates the valley as the road climbs into the Blue Mountains. I drive on. Alert for traffic, which is light, I turn around upon reaching the Tiger Creek confluence. On the trip back to town, downhill all the way, I look for more wildlife but see only horses with slightly more ambition than the watering troughs where they quench their thirst. There are barns to admire. And more wineries seem to spring up each year in Walla Walla’s gateway to the Blues. I meet a bicyclist climbing the road. Mill Creek is popular for self-propelled two-wheelers, and I keep an eye peeled for more. With a speed limit of 40 mph for automobiles most of the way, Mill Creek offers a chance to slow down and enjoy the nature at Walla Walla’s back doorstep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.