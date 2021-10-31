Story and photos by Gwendolyn Elliott
Shopping for a foodie this holiday? These products, all available locally, make great gift-basket and stocking stuffers while keeping your dollars in the local economy — and the gourmet in your life close to heart.
Note: Prices were current as of Sept. 29, 2021. Call ahead for changes in pricing and product availability.
The gourmet game is rife with sky-high costs, but imported essentials such as straight-outta-Dijon Edmond Fallot mustard (13.75 ounce jar, $4.99), kicky Italian Firelli Hot Sauce (5 ounce jar, $6.99), Maldon Smoked Salt (4.4 ounce box, $12) and cocktail-game-changing Amarena cherries (8 ounce jar, $13.99) are quite simply the best deal in town at Italian import institution: Cugini’s, 960 Wallula Ave., 509-526-0809, cuginiitalianimportfoods.com
Don’t forget the coffee! Walla Walla Roastery’s seasonal Three Kings Blend (16 ounce bag, exact price TK, was quoted $13-16), described as having notes of “toffee, chestnut and toasted oats” is slated to be available Nov. 1 through the holiday season at regional grocers and the flagship cafe in the airport district. 290 A St, 509-526-3211, wwroastery.com
Truffle flavor may have infiltrated everything from hot sauce to potato chips, but the name of the game when it comes to purity is Seattle-based Italian import company Ritrovo. When you need real truffle oil or truffle salt (perfect for finishing everything from popcorn to risotto), you’ll find the gold standard at TMACS’ Epicurean Kitchen. The truffle salt (3.5 ounce jar, $28.95) and Alba white truffle oil (3.4 fl ounce bottle, $19.95) aren’t cheap, but a little goes a long way. You’ll need fancy olives, too, so save yourself a trip and pick up some bright-green, buttery castelvetrano olives (5.6 ounce jar, $8.95) while you’re there. 80 N. Colville St., 509-522-4776, tmacsww.com
Anything made in house at Foodscapes will be a hit — guaranteed. This teeny-tiny catering kitchen-meets-specialty market offers everything from rotating flavors of just-baked granola (recent flavors include blueberry pistachio and chocolate cherry; 1 pound bag, $11.80) to smoked black peppercorns (4 ounce jar, $8.90) to house-spiced colombo curry cashews (8 ounce jar, price TK). 4 N. Colville St., Suite 101, 509-593-8152, foodscapeww.com
It’s sweets season, so chocolate is a must. And while Bright’s Candies may be a household name in town, it really helps that everything from this nearly 90-year-old confectionery is incontestably good. Tuck one of their house-made salted toffee chocolate bars (size TK, $6.95) or a small box of assorted chocolates (4 ounce box, $8.95) into your gift for instant smiles. 11 E. Main St., 509-525-5533, brightscandies.com
A drizzle of olive oil or a dab of vinegar can elevate dishes as simple as braised collards; they complete dressings and marinades; they’re great in cakes or as reductions over fruit. The point is: They’re essential and versatile staples in the kitchen, and you’ll be spoiled for choice at D’Olivo Olive Oil Tasting Bar. For spice and heat lovers, try the rich but subtle Baklouti green chile pepper olive oil (60 ml bottle, $7.95), great on avocado toast. Or for a seasonal, citrus touch, give your gourmet a small bottle of Sicilian lemon or pomegranate-quince white balsamic (60 ml bottle, $7.95), which would go great as a vegetable glaze or in a shrub. 10 E. Main St., 509-529-7537, dolivotastingbar.com
