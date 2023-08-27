Life is full of surprises.
Especially if you’re like me and rely on a map you trust registers every bump in the landscape.
I round a corner after several miles of pine forest and — voila! — Lake Hiyúumptipin, pronounced “beautiful,” unfolds in Blue Mountains splendor. The lake really means “grizzly bear devouring,” although here, 19 miles southeast of Pilot Rock, Oregon, you’re more likely to see a flying cow.
Lakes in the northern Blue Mountains are rare gems. A sign for Indian Lake at Pilot Rock marks the turn onto East Birch Creek Road. I’ve seen it before, on drives to Ukiah, but this time, driving a new-to-me Jeep, I am more concerned with finding the way out of town.
Maybe it’s time for new glasses.
The first 9.5 miles of East Birch Creek Road is paved, going through desert and farm country under basalt ramparts before reaching gravel. Climbing into the forest, the road plays host to a swallowtail butterfly convention.
I look twice at the sight of a bird riding on the back of a cow.
At the lake, I stop for a picnic. Across the way, Canada geese and pelican navies square off in search of the better buffet.
The lake offers a large camping area and fishing for planted rainbow trout. Fees are charged, and since I am budget-conscious I pack up my gear and hit the road.
I intend to drive a loop through the southeast end of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and return to Interstate 84 near Kamela.
No such luck. A few miles past the lake the occasional washboard turns to cheese grater. The bigger, sharper rocks look lethal. Perhaps this more challenging road is the Forest Service’s way of discouraging visitors from harassing wildlife.
At the point of diminishing returns, knowing I am unlikely to come across another lake, waterfall or scenic vista that takes my breath away, I turn around.
Driving back, I play peek-a-boo with a shy mule deer at the edge of a meadow. Seeing me stop the Jeep in a cloud of dust, the deer slips into the forest.
Beyond the lake, the road descends steeply out of the forest. Ground squirrels dart across the gravel. The Jeep oomphs across several narrow cattleguards.
Soon I am back into beware-of-dog country. Hay harvest is underway under the watchful eye of basalt ramparts and six crows high above the ridgetop playing dive-bomber games.
Between Pilot Rock and Pendleton, I take a shortcut from Spring Creek Road to Shaw Road chased by a contrail of dust. Skirting the southeast corner of the McKay Creek National Wildlife Refuge, I turn on Holmes Road and proceed through a sea of wheat, passing farm equipment that vaguely resembles a pterodactyl.
At South Market Road, I turn north for a straight shot to Mission. The shortcut won’t save the planet from global warming but does save a few miles.
I drive home, thinking it odd the lake does not appear on my Delorme map. The map shows every goat trail pretending to be a road, and every bump, hill and mountain. I think.
Arriving home, I check my Umatilla National Forest map. Sure enough, there is Indian Lake, plain as a spot on an Appaloosa horse.
