Editor’s note: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, event organizers are trying to find ways to bring the community together safely. Some events in 2021 have been canceled again for the second year in a row. Some are proceeding with virtual elements as was common in 2020. Others are planning for careful, in-person and outdoor events. Remember to check the websites ahead in case plans have changed. Annual events that haven’t set dates or announced cancellations yet are listed below and noted as “Annual Event.” Those events listed with dates are currently slated to occur. You can also visit the Union-Bulletin’s website for current events at union-bulletin.com/calendar.
Things to Do
Contra dances, now with virtual options. Details: fam.bmi.net.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is open on reduced hours, from noon-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Details: fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre screens a different film every Friday, with an encore presentation of that film the following Wednesday. Details: phtww.org.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla offers online viewing of full performances of past shows. Also see behind the scenes, photo and poster galleries and director commentaries. The nonprofit is planning some in-person summer events. Details: ltww.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard south of Milton-Freewater, is now open. The permanent exhibits and museum store are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kinship Cafe is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.
Swimming at Veterans Memorial Pool, 505 E. Rees Ave., Walla Walla. Open through Labor Day. Details: wwpr.us.
Walla Walla University Music Department offers recordings of performances online. Walla Walla University Church. Details: wallawalla.edu" target="_blank">wallawalla.edu.
Walla Walla University Drama Department presents virtual performances. Walla Walla University, College Place. Details: wallawalla.edu.
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start each Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot overlooking the water. If the weather is bad, the event is canceled that week. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.
Local Markets
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way, Dayton. BMS showcases regional artisan food producers, local produce, art and craft vendors, a commercial kitchen and a co-op market providing local food, products and services. Details: bluemountainstation.com.
College Place Farmers & Artisans Market. Every Thursday, Lions Park. 4-7 p.m. Details: cpwa.us.
Milton Freewater Farmers Market begins June 2 at Orchard Park on South Main Street. The market will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: mffarmersmarket.org.
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, Farmers Market Pavilion, 106 W. Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Local produce, fresh-cut flowers, flower baskets and crafted artisan items. Details: downtownww.com.
Events
June 5-6: Walla Walla Drag Strip races. Fast cars and fun is Walla Walla Drag Strip. The new season continues through September. Details: wwdragstrip.com" target="_blank">wwdragstrip.com.
June 4-6: The annual Tour of Walla Walla bicycle stage race attracts hundreds of riders for the weekend as well as spectators. Details: 509-525-4949, tofww.org.
June 11-13: Walla Walla Sweets baseball home game against the Corvallis Knights at 7:05 p.m., Borleske Stadium, 409 E. Rees Ave. Details: wallawallasweets.com.
June 15-16: Love of Junk, Walla Walla’s vintage market. Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion. Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Details: loveofjunk.com.
June 18-19: Live comedy with Brad Upton, 7-8:30 p.m., Va Piano Winery, 1793 J.B. George Road, Walla Walla. Tickets $28 and include a glass of wine. Details: vapianovineyards.orderport.net/wines/Events.
June 18-20: All Wheels Weekend on Main Street, Dayton. Annually on Father’s Day Weekend with a Friday night cruise, a classic show ‘n’ shine, demo derby, poker walk and more. Details: allwheelsweekend.com.
June 19-20: Walla Walla Drag Strip races. Fast cars and fun is Walla Walla Drag Strip. The new season continues through September. Details: wwdragstrip.com.
June 26: Saint Jean Baptiste Day, Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 Old Highway 12, Walla Walla. 10 a.m.-noon. Raising of tipi and flags; guided tours of Prince’s Cabin, cemetery and grounds. No Potato Bar this year due to the pandemic. Details: frenchtownwa.org
CANCELED: Hodaka Days, Hodakas and vintage motorcycles, a swap meet and vendor booths abound, trail Ride Saturday. Athena City Park, 445 Park Lane. Details: hodakadays.org.
ANNUAL EVENTS:
Fort Walla Walla Days at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, Walla Walla. Historical interpreters portray people from the past, 19th century military encampments, fur trade and World War I. Music, dancing and demonstrations of pioneer life. Details: ftww.org.
Summertime Festival, Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater. A musical party in a historic setting. Details: frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org.
Freedom Festival, College Place High School, 1755 S. College Ave. Fireworks. Details: cpwa.us.