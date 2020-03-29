Joel Huesby is an innovator, with 400 organic acres right the middle of the Walla Walla Valley.
His family first established a homestead in 1908 and now his grandchildren are now the sixth generation to grow up there.
Huesby has used organic practices since 1995 and became certified in 2004.
Organic to Huesby means “being a good steward and taking care of natural resources that are not really our own.”
He wants to pass on land “that is as good or better than when he started working it.”
Huesby and his son Will Huesby grow pasture grass, sorghum, buckwheat, wheat, and two-row malting barley.
Whenever possible, he uses non-proprietary varieties of seed, generally old standbys. A favorite wheat variety not readily available is called Marquis, and dates from 1905.
He started with 700 seeds he got from a retired seedsman in central Oregon who obtained them from Seeds of Diversity in Canada. Huesby described a few grains falling on the floor of the diner where they met, and both of them on their hands and knees picking them up. Most of the grain is sold to organic dairies, as poultry feed, to beef operations, flour mills, distilleries and breweries.
A small portion of his grain is malted in his malthouse or ground into organic all-purpose, pastry, bread, barley, sorghum and buckwheat flours with a stone-burr ground flour mill he bought in the Midwest. The products are sold online at joelsorganics.com.
Huesby said there used to be seven flour mills operating on a 30-mile span of the Touchet River, and now only two mill companies grind 54% of the nation’s flour.
His farms’ focus is with crop varieties that are thrifty, requiring less nitrogen and water, and are better able to out-compete weeds. Varieties that balance productive capability and reproductive capacity are key to the operation.
Huesby wants to know his customer and what they are looking for and believes farmers can be better price makers. Product differentiation by being organic opens better opportunities for this. New customers, markets and value-added products are always on his radar, but stability and long-term relationships are what he really values. Most of his customers are repeat.
Huesby described how growing organic isn’t easy. There is a three-year transition period from conventional to organic, and crop production may be less than optimum during this time.
Knowledge is a big barrier to entry when learning how to make do without chemicals and he said he “holds several doctorates from the school of hard knocks. The farm must be economically viable”.
A combination of reduced tillage, legumes, crop rotations and livestock on his farm generate soil health and fertility. Since he can’t use herbicides or commercial fertilizers, crop rotations are very important. About 33% of his farm is generally in legumes to fix nitrogen.
Straw used to be bailed and removed after harvest but now all crop residue is returned to the soil to build soil carbon and organic matter. He sees the soil as a living sponge for water and organic matter as key for that.
Pragmatism runs strong in his operation and he follows the old adage, “Start where you are, use what you have and do what you can.”
Sixty-three acres are planted to semi-permanent pasture and rotated with crops every three to four years to build up organic matter and fertility.
Huesby believes every farm benefits from livestock for soil health. If a crop fails, the livestock are ready to turn a loss into a gain.
“Making lemonade from lemons,” Huesby said.
A grain drier from the Midwest with two huge propane burners enables him to gain two weeks in the growing season. It can dry down grains from 25% moisture to an optimal level of 12% in a day. Crops can be harvested before being fully cured and fields replanted almost immediately.
Ever mindful of limited water supplies, two new center-pivot, programmable sprinklers have allowed him to cut 33% of his water usage.
Double-cropping buckwheat offers much appreciated late-season blooms for a sea of honey bees and makes a dark honey with strong flavor. Outside field margins are left uncut for wildlife feed and habitat. Trees have been planted along ditches, creek bottoms and outbuildings.
A variety of birds, deer, foxes, badgers and other wildlife are now more numerous than when he was younger.
Joel Huesby will be forever innovating to the benefit of all.
He offers tours and insights to interested groups and can be reached at joel.huesby@gmail.com.