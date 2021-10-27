The blast furnace of summer has transitioned to chilly days and crisp nights.
It’s not New Hampshire or Vermont, and you won’t encounter busloads of tourists, knots of leaf geeks or shimmering oranges, yellows and reds painting the undulating hills to the distant horizon.
Walla Walla leaf peepers, though, have room to roam and, even in town, see color. A walk down any street can treat the eyes to maples, dogwoods and burning bushes flaunting red delights.
However, those who hit the road in late October or early November are in for a real treat. Around every corner, splashes of color await.
The base of the Blue Mountains has plenty of opportunities to chase the color palette of changing seasons. Any river valley is a good choice, from the Umatilla to the Tucannon.
Or you can visit Whitman Mission, about 10 miles west of Walla Walla, for history wrapped in fall splendor, or walk along the Umatilla River on Pendleton’s river trail to see Jack Frost’s handiwork. The trails around Bennington Lake east of Walla Walla offer another opportunity for immersion in fall glories.
I turn off the football — yes, I can step away from America’s game on TV — and hit the road. I especially like the South Fork of the Walla Walla River since it is close to home, but Mill Creek or the Touchet River are also good choices for people who don’t mind driving a little to see a lot.
I stop at Marie Dorion Park, a few miles southeast of Milton-Freewater, and climb the hill to the obelisk for a view up the Walla Walla River valley. Then I continue driving up valley for views of blueberry fields, their leaves a sea of red.
Farther up river, brilliant red sumac bushes shade the road.
Near Harris Park, horses graze in fields backed by riverside cottonwood trees, their leaves fluttering gold in a breeze.
Closer still to the park, turkeys roost on a rail fence, snoozing below splashes of red and gold.
At the end of the road, Harris Park, I stop and walk around. Trees display their golden finery under the watchful eye of basalt ramparts on cliffs above. The red, yellow and gold of hardwood leaves contrast with the green of conifers.
The river, however, is my focal point. Canopies of golden leaves shade rapids. Golden leaves occasionally fall, washing downstream and pooling in eddies.
Sometimes drought speeds up the fall color season, and this year finds us far short on precipitation. But it is not too late to drive back roads to see seasonal splendor.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.