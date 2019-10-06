Alycia Silver’s very modern, one-level home at 321 SW 11th St. in College Place, really charmed her from the first time she saw it.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, at just under 2,000 square feet, fit the bill. The market was a “bit crazy,” she says, and she wanted to adhere to a specific budget. But she wanted a home that was not huge and didn’t require a lot of maintenance, with a small yard.
“I didn’t get that,” Alycia says of the yard, but it had the right number of bedrooms and bathrooms. “This had just come on the market. It fit the criteria, and it just looked kind of unique. I didn’t want boring in a nondescript neighborhood.”
The exterior design includes a slanted roof line for a modern industrial look.
The building used to be an auto garage and repair shop in the front with a studio apartment in the back. She credits former owner Erik Young with the transformation of the home. He also did the HVAC system for the house.
Realtor Cheryl Husted showed her this one right after it was put on the market, and it just felt right to Alycia.
“I just fell in love with it,” she says. “It’s unique. I made a full-price offer. It fit the criteria I wanted, I saw it and it was awesome. My son goes to school (nearby) at Walla Walla Valley Academy. His good friend lives right across the street. We didn’t know that at the time, but it was perfect.”
Alycia has owned rental properties before, buying about 20 houses in the past years, so she’s done lots of remodeling, enough remodeling, actually. But she was afraid of boring, and didn’t want to have to make huge repairs. This home fit the bill completely, interesting and new.
“This one was super unique,” she says.
She wanted a home office, and this didn’t exactly offer that, but everything else is perfect, so she decided to make it work.
Alycia has only done one thing to the home: redoing the living room lighting. She also added metal chandeliers over the dining room table. She had a clear vision of what she wanted, and moved forward with it.
The home has a one-car garage and plenty of parking out front.
A favorite area is the covered patio on the west side of the house.
“It has a great patio. I loved the extra living space out there,” she says.
In the summer, it’s really hot on the west side, but she loves the space. The patio was what really got her excited about the home. She put in a gas fire pit there so she can use the space even in the winter.
“I’ve remodeled plenty of houses,” she says. “There was no significant work necessary.”
The sleek, modern home has 12-foot ceilings throughout, except for one room, which makes it feel more spacious.
“It’s very peaceful here,” she says. “It’s not so big as to be overwhelming. The concrete floor with radiant heat works well. We get most of the heat from the floors. It’s nice to be warm without the dry air blowing on you.”
Each room has separately controlled heat and cooling. The home has an abundant amount of storage.
“I love to cook and bake,” she says. “It has a great kitchen.”
The space is wide enough for more than one person to be cooking. The kitchen has concrete counters. “They do crack, and we need to reseal them, but it’s a natural look,” she says. That keeps the modern theme continuing through the home.
Built-in closets in the bedrooms eliminates the need for a dresser or chest of drawers. The home has sliding barn doors to separate some of the rooms. It has large bathrooms and laundry. Large windows up high allow natural light in and add to the spaciousness of the rooms.
“It’s been fun to put it together and decorate,” she says.