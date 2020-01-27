When Halloween rolls around in the neighborhood of Twila and Greg Tate, they often hear the trick-or-treaters talk about the “Dr. Seuss House.”
They tend to agree with the moniker, but one step inside the home tells you that there are many more pages to turn in this story.
While the front porch has a bit of Seussian whimsy to it, the feature is more of an accent than an indictment on what the rest of the home portrays.
Stepping through the front door, you see a wide open living space that combines with the kitchen.
The Tates, both artists, have personal artwork and some favorites from their friends carefully placed around the space. Brand new woodwork accentuates the modern kitchen. Everything is bright and airy, which is a far cry from the small, stuffy home they purchased about five years ago after moving from the Skagit Valley area.
They bought the property for $85,000 and it featured a small home that had about 700 square feet of living space. It had originally been built by a warden at the Washington State Penitentiary for his mother to live in back in the 1950s.
“So it was just a single woman’s old cottage house and it wasn’t really our style,” Twila Tate said.
That being the case, they were able to incorporate two elements from the old cottage: the aforementioned front door area, and a bay window just to the side of it, which now looks more like an art installation as it is nestled with the artwork within their home.
“We tore the majority of the house down,” Twila said. “So we left about 20% of it … and everything else went away.”
Greg pointed to a support beam that runs straight through the middle of the great room — it used to be the back wall. Greg and Twila did most of the demolition, but they knew they wanted a strong professional touch to help this little home have a new tale to tell.
Enter Allen Ketelsen of Ketelsen Construction in Walla Walla who did the contracting work for the Tates. Greg and Twila sang his praises, as well as the metalwork of Doug Gisi.
The renovation process was long and rough, the Tates said. For two winters, they lived in a cabin they built in the backyard — which is now an art studio — and an Airstream where they did their cooking. They both gave a nervous chuckle while recalling those two years.
But it seems these artists enjoy the process, much like a book or a painting coming to fruition — it starts out rough, but each step comes closer to the final masterpiece.
“We really like the design process and solving the problems,” Greg said. Such as, “how are we going to make things aesthetically work but at the same time functional?”
The home certainly promotes those two aspects.
The backyard is bordered beautifully by fruit trees, which are bearing plenty of fruit. A small area of grass is painted between the wide deck and the outdoor fire pit, all of it bordered by garden boxes. Tucked away on a corner of the house is a well-hidden outdoor shower.
Inside, there is woodwork all over the home done by a friend of from Portland, including maple with a live edge along the staircase and locally sourced walnut on the kitchen island.
Metal siding along the outside made people think that they had placed a cargo container on the second floor, but it’s actually just effective and efficient modern siding.
The master bedroom looks more like a hotel room — on purpose of course — and it includes plenty of natural light via wide windows that are placed high enough that privacy is never a concern. In fact, the other bedroom and living the room have the same type of windows, which allows for cumbersome window blinds to be eliminated in most cases.
Aesthetic and functionality, rolled into one. It was a story this home never got to tell until the Tates came along.
And what now for the Tates? The projects won’t stop. Of course, Twila and Greg continue to work hard on their art, plus Twila works at the Walla Walla Public Library and Greg — a baseball umpire for about 40 years — still teaches art courses.
The next renovation was supposed to be a lot down street which they purchased two years ago. It had a run down rental on it which they tore down. The space has been used for gardening, storage and a chicken coop. Plans to build a house there were nixed because the Tates decided they want to get “closer to town.”
This is their third major renovation and it seems they’re not done yet.
“We’ve been here for five years but I’m looking for another project,” Twila said. “We like something that’s super junky, has good bones. I don’t want to come in and redo somebody’s Home Depot renovation.”
And then they will sign their names to this story and move on to another — one chapter to the next.
It’s not Dr. Seuss, but it’s definitely a fun tale to tell.