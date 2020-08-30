Story by Karlene Ponti, photos by Greg Lehman
Starting on its second century, the home of Bob and Judy Robertus, 213 N. Second St., in Dayton has had several incarnations of its own.
In 1913 it began as a church, then it was remodeled in 1915 to transition into a family home and it stayed that way through the years.
Bob and Judy bought the home in 2010 and decided to make some changes to it themselves.
It was completely carpeted, even the walls and the ceilings in the children’s bedrooms. “It’s very solid and was well maintained,” Judy says. There was not much structural work to do, it was mostly cosmetic.
What drew them to this home was mostly its Craftsman style. This type of home always was a favorite for them both and they had experience with the construction and basic bones of the style. “We built a Craftsman bungalow in Pasco. Then Bob’s parents in Montana needed some support, so we moved over there,” Judy says.
When they came back to Southeast Washington and saw this house, it just felt right in many ways. “All our furniture is Craftsman style,” she says.
The home fit the bill nicely but they wanted to make some changes. When they took out the carpeting, they found the original oak and fir floors underneath, both types in very good shape.
They took carpet off the stairway and the wood there was in good condition as well.
She likes warm colors so the interior was painted using three tones of earthy color: “a peachy color, one shade is peachy beige,” she says. The medium color peach/brown goes very well with the copper accents and touches they put in the house.
Their favorite area is the front living room. “Relaxing, reading the newspaper or working on our computer,” Judy says. The room has a large couch under a beautiful leaded glass window. They’ve chosen to have no TV in the house to take up time so they enjoy relaxing in the living room with their dog Gina, up on the couch with them.
Bob also spends time in his office and she has an art studio upstairs. “I love it,” she says.
The comfortable home has two floors and a basement with one bathroom on each level. It has four bedrooms, one bedroom downstairs and three upstairs.
They are pretty much finished with everything they wanted to do in reworking the house and are very happy with the results.
Bob does woodworking so he was able to make more furniture for them that blends with the style of the home and existing furniture.
Abundant natural light comes in through leaded glass also over the stairway, which highlights the elegant original woodwork.
The house had a formal dining room but Bob and Judy made it into a working room for catching up with correspondence and completing projects.
“I like it more,” Judy says. “We’re just not that fancy.”
The home has about 10-ft ceilings, they replaced the kitchen floor and in the small bedroom downstairs, put in hickory flooring.
In the kitchen, they added a copper backsplash and drainboard. They also painted brick a copper color, continuing the theme and providing more texture to the room. They wanted to keep the room light in contrast with the darker copper. So she painted the tongue and groove wood a diluted light grey.
Coordinating with the kitchen, in one of the bathrooms they installed a copper bathtub and a copper sink. They have roots in the copper mining town of Magna, Utah so it made sense to them and the color theme is warm and comfortable.
They have a huge master bedroom, comfortable and elegant. The home was in such good shape that the radiators still work and they are used when it gets cold.
The resilient home has transformed once again, with an exciting new life ahead.