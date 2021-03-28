By Karlene Ponti / Photos by Greg Lehman
Don and Tera Davis love their newly built home, close to town and yet off the beaten track, at 837 Wallowa Drive.
“It’s everything that we can manage on about 2 acres,” Tera said.
Her family already had a house nearby, so it was a good choice. Close and yet still secluded.
Surroundings are open and peaceful, and so is the interior design. The large home faces the pasture and garden at the end of a long driveway, off the main road.
Tera put together her own designs after the couple discussed what features they wanted and how it could work. Then they took the drawings to Earl Gooding for drafting and to Ryan Block for construction.
In December 2018, they broke ground. The project went well, and the family is very comfortable in the home.
It has two floors, with three bedrooms upstairs, one downstairs and two and a half baths.
The home has an open-concept dining room and kitchen, with an easy flow out to the back patio. It’s a nice area for outdoor living; it even includes a flat screen TV for football. Even so, the living space is still a work in progress.
“The back patio will become my favorite place,” Tera said.
They have other plans as well, including adding a shop and continuing to upgrade the patio.
The backyard is shaded by a lovely, ancient willow, adding more graceful elegance to the comfortable home and yard.
Flooring is engineered hardwood, adding a simple elegance to the open rooms.
The kitchen island countertop is a single slab of quartzite, which the Davises had to search to find. She credits Fascinate Stone & Tile with doing a great job with it.
She got a specialized wooden kitchen hood, and they installed two dishwashers.
“It’s cheaper than a bank of drawers,” she said.
Right off the kitchen is a sitting room with a series of huge floor-to-ceiling, vertical windows, giving the interior much more natural light and the feeling of spaciousness.
Large rooms also have plenty of storage, a utility closet, shelves and well-placed cabinets.
The couple’s practical plan also included a spacious master bedroom with a view out to the backyard.
The property has a very rural appeal to it, with a garden of pumpkins, corn and watermelons, and the children’s old playhouse was turned into a barn for the goats.
The family is settled in close to town and enjoying the peace and quiet of the rural atmosphere.