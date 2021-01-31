Story by Karlene Ponti, photos by Greg Lehman
The lovely Dayton home of Christine Broughton, 115 S. Fifth St., had some initial refurbishing and then was featured in the December 2014 issue of Walla Walla Lifestyles. She’s continued settling in and modifying the home to meet her needs.
Six years later, the upgrades continue.
The exterior of the 1913 cottage is finished with brick and stone, giving it an earthy, distinctive look. Nestled into the extensive flower beds and blending in with all the earth tones, it was a home Broughton had always admired.
During her childhood in Dayton, this was one of several homes she really liked and felt she would like to live in it someday.
With her 2007 purchase, Broughton is only the third or possibly fourth owner in more than a century, so the home hasn’t suffered from ruinous remodels or apartment conversions like some older homes go through.
It was in good condition, with good bones and footprint, but she needed to make some updates.
Broughton had a vision for how she wanted the home to be — elegant and comfortable. The best of both worlds.
Initially, she rolled up her sleeves and got to work, painting, patching and refinishing the fine fir floors.
She had new gutters installed, put new safe steps in the front and turned the side door by the dining room into a large window.
Broughton said she loves the whole house and its comfort, just like her intuition led her to believe when seeing it years ago. Her favorite room is still the comfy TV room with the convenient built-ins.
The home was spruced up, but after living there a while, she decided she still had some work to do.
She was uncomfortable with the kitchen because she felt the ergonomics just weren’t right — it needed to be revamped. The rolling dishwasher, which annoyed her anyway, was replaced with a modern dishwasher.
Local contractor Jim McQuarrie worked with her on the project.
“I just want a built-in dishwasher, I don’t care how you do it,” she recalled telling him.
That was possible, but it necessitated moving the kitchen features around a bit. Christine had the window relocated to a spot over the sink, where it was originally. At some time in the past, the window had been moved to accommodate that rolling dishwasher. The kitchen is modernized and the built-in dishwasher is a success and the other dishwasher has been rolled away.
In the first kitchen upgrade, she took the cabinet doors off, wanting everything open. After a while, Broughton didn’t want that anymore, so she had glass doors added to them. The kitchen is still light and bright but with much less to dust. That’s a good thing.
She repainted and added granite countertops, new period correct arts and crafts hardware matching the existing electrical switch face-plates were also added to the cabinets and drawers.
The home has more natural light now. This brightens up the whole house making the dining room look larger.
Broughton said she just wanted everything redone and refreshed, including some decorating touches in the dining and living rooms.
“Now the carpet actually goes with the upholstery,” Broughton said.
She had added steps outside, as the existing ones were made of crumbling, old concrete. There’s also now a small enclave where an unused outside door is located.
She got rid of the soaking tub that she never liked to begin with and put in level shower tile with no elevation and nothing to trip over.
Broughton didn’t want to change the footprint of the house, just improve some details. She’s got her beloved dishwasher and more upgrades.
Since she was a child, it was always her dream to live here and dreams do come true.
Even if they need just a few more upgrades.