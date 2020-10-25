Story by Karlene Ponti, photos by Greg Lehman
Some things Jeanine and Trevor March love about Walla Walla are the huge trees, historic homes and shade covered streets.
The Marchs purchased the home at 1071 Boyer Ave. in May 2017.
“We loved the street,” Jeanine March said.
Boyer Avenue, with its shade trees and older homes, was a family favorite.
“This one had been on the market awhile. It had college students in it. It’s 1935-ish, pretty original with a lot of funky things about it.”
It turned out they picked this house over the internet before they’d ever really seen it. It took courage, but they decided to take a chance.
“I walked in the first time and had a major panic attack, it looked so much bigger in the pictures than it seemed in person,” Jeanine March said. “I thought, ‘Should I just run away from this?’ But if you have a fixer upper you just have to be brave, have a vision and a before-and-after log.”
It took one and a half years to complete the project. They were living in the house and pretty much camping in the midst of the construction.
“It felt like camping, while it was all torn apart,” March said. “We had a mini-fridge and a coffee pot.”
The renovations updated and brightened the home, especially the kitchen. The footprint of the home stayed the same, they just reconfigured the square footage.
The 1930s home had archways, but very tiny doorways and the interior was dark.
“There was a tiny entrance to the kitchen, it was all closed in,” March said. “We just started knocking down walls and opening it up.”
The bright, modern kitchen has a covered fridge that blends in with the cabinets. A former coal area now is an elegant wine room.
The wall between the kitchen and living room has a very striking fireplace as a focal point. “We thought about taking out the fireplace but we had left over chunks of countertop material, a granite. We just fell in love with it.”
The home consists of the main level, second floor and basement, with four bedrooms, and three and a half baths. They added a bath upstairs and there’s a bedroom and bathroom downstairs.
“We literally brought everything down to the studs; completely replaced the plumbing and electrical,” March said. They found knob and tube wiring which had to be removed. The restoration got down to the original wood and siding. The wood was restored and she’s very happy with it.
The interior was lath and plaster like many homes of that era. There were treasures found under the lath and plaster — old Maxwell House posters and newspapers.
The March family is settled in and content.
“I don’t think there’s anything more to do, inside or outside. We always had a to do list,” Jeanine March said. “We’ve never done this before — we just winged it. My husband’s cousin does that work so he did the work with us.”
Her favorite area is the kitchen because the before-and-after is such a contrast.
“Before, it was the place you didn’t want to go in,” March said. “It was dark and doors everywhere. Our other house is just the opposite, very light and inviting.”
She wanted that brightness and wholesome feeling to the home and the kitchen in particular.
They put in a window seat which gave it a more cozy country feel that accented the home’s overall livable elegance.
They expanded the master bedroom upstairs to give them more room and make better use of the space. One bedroom had a strangely pitched ceiling so they altered that.
The home was a big risk for them but the project was a huge success and they are pleased with the work they invested.