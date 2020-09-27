The striking, stylish home at 303 E. Washington St., Dayton has been in the family a long time.
The Broughton family home is owned by the Broughton Land Co. with Becky Wood and Christine Broughton as some of the family who oversee the family home.
The Queen Anne Victorian home and the family have a long, well-established history in Dayton. The large, two-story home was built in 1885 for attorney Morton Baker, then purchased by C.J. Broughton five years later. His wife, Ina Broughton, lived in the home until her passing in 1962.
It has 15 rooms, with five bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one downstairs. The ceilings are 18 feet throughout, which adds to the spaciousness and grand scale of the home. The large rooms have flooring made of the original narrow plank oak.
Some changes have been made but most of the home is as it was decades ago. The bathrooms were added and the kitchen enlarged in the early 1900s, according to home tour information from the Dayton Historical Depot Society.
The home has become a family heirloom and centering point and it was kept for family members.
Becky and her husband came back after living in Taiwan and the Korean peninsula and were sorting out what they wanted to do. They wanted to raise their three children in the U.S., so they returned to Dayton and moved into the home in 1979. The family lived there for two years until they bought a house of their own.
The home has long served as a stopping and gathering point for members of the family returning to Dayton after time away. Christine Broughton came back here after leaving the Seattle area in 2005. Her plan was to stay for about six months. The house needed some repairs and sensitive renovations so the Broughton Land Co. started some necessary work on the foundation which snowballed into more work refurbishing the whole house. It’s a very large home so it was a massive project.
As with most renovations and repairs of an older home, unexpected things happened.
The walls were lath with wallpaper hung on top of muslin. Then when the foundation was shored up, the muslin on the walls stretched and tore.
“Looked like a cat had gotten in here and scratched it up,” Christine Broughton said.
“We couldn’t re-paper with muslin, it’s too expensive. My mom Darlene and Becky looked for wallpaper that closely matched the layers of wallpaper they had peeled off.”
They took off baseboards and put in new carpet, which freshened the interior when combined with the new wallpaper and keeping the look of its history.
But once most of the home was refurbished, the antique, original furniture “looked awful,” by contrast Christine Broughton said. So they searched for matching fabrics and refurbished the furniture too.
They are pleased with the results.
“It’s just like grandmother had it, “ Becky Wood said.