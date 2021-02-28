Story by Karlene Ponti, photos by Greg Lehman
Phillip Thompson and Patricia Orosa Liotta Thompson had a big remodeling job on their hands at 1048 Francis Ave., but the result is the ideal home for this couple.
The classic 1938 charm is apparent here from the first glance at the exterior with the smooth retaining wall, steps leading up to the ample porch and front entryway.
“It’s a Sears and Roebuck catalog house,” Phillip said. “We purchased it in 2015 before we got married. It had never been remodeled.”
The basic structure was sound, but they wanted to make some changes and improvements to the Walla Walla home.
“There were a couple of cardboard-like walls set up in the basement, the electric was all original, the plumbing was all cast iron. It was just dreadful,” Phillip said. “I envisioned the remodel before we bought the house. We started the work on the 4th of July, 2018.”
Adding to the challenges, which are plentiful in any remodel, they soon also had an infant and a toddler in the house during the construction
Phillip is the founder of Systematic Wood Designs, making custom kitchens and other home and business products, so he knows his way around remodeling.
“What was scary was having a 7-month-old son in the middle of it,” he said, and he asked their contractor, Larry Lofthouse, to go as fast as possible.
“He’s especially adept at very tricky remodels. He’s an engineer, so he recognizes a need someone else may not see,” Phillip said. “We tore the house down to its original foundation. At one point, we had the whole back of the house torn off.”
The couple had a 200-square-foot basement addition finished. “It’s awesome,” Phillip said. “It makes the whole house about 2,200-square-feet.”
One thing that drew him to this home was the neighborhood; he already knew people on the block. The neighborhood had benefits for the whole family.
“It’s a stone’s throw from Wildwood Park,” Phillip said. “It’s so quiet, with beautiful dogwoods in the spring. It’s not a through street, and we have another 3,000-square-foot lot behind this.”
The home has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, a main floor, a basement and an unfinished attic.
They love the whole house, but they each have some favorite areas. Patricia’s favorite spot in the living room.
“She loves books, and we have shelves and shelves of books,” Phillip said. “I’ve got my piano right here. We need to get the fireplace tiled, but that’s the last thing to do.”
His favorite room is the kitchen “because we put so much time and energy into it. The remodel originated in the kitchen. It was the 1930’s very narrow, tight, fingertip-to-fingertip width.”
A typical, Depression-era four-square design has the driveway entrance with split-level landing at the door and stairs to the basement.
“I couldn’t be any happier with the layout of the house,” Phillip said. “I thought about it for two years; a lot of serious planning went into the design. We stacked two main bathrooms on top of the mechanical room. We have a tankless water heater, natural gas and hot water on demand. It’s brilliant.”
In the midst of the remodel, everything was gutted.
“It was gnarly,” he said.
Colors and design integrates all of the home, with black and copper coordinating light fixtures and details. Kitchen windows are long and vertical, right down to the quartzite countertops.
The kitchen woodwork is all American black walnut, with magnificent inset cabinets. It has a herringbone slate floor.
The home is well insulated now with radiant heated tile floors. Phillip built the black walnut doors and accommodating wide stairs and put the master suite in the addition.
The large basement has become their family room. The downstairs has 7-foot ceilings, and on the main level, the ceilings are 8 feet on the edges, peaking in the center at 12-13 feet.
Floors are wide plank European white oak to keep the rooms light and give them a more spacious feel. The front porch was done last.
The design and colors match from the front porch to the back deck, and it’s practical for winter weather.
“The retaining wall and steps are concrete with a broom finish, so it’s not slick in wet weather. It’s very grippy,” Philip said.
They also added a large deck on the back with an outdoor shower. The deck has a black and copper light fixture to match the home’s color theme and the fixture on the front porch.
The back area also has a fire-heated hot tub. Phillip said they ended up with great landscaping and irrigation. They also both love the two Japanese maple trees on the side of the house.
“I just couldn’t be happier with it,” he said.