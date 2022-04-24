Call it remote. Call it historic. Call it an engineering marvel — consider the largest bridge ever taken apart, moved and rebuilt in Washington state.
But how the Lyons Ferry Bridge was dismantled more than a half century ago and transported 85 miles to serve a lonely section of the Snake River is just one chapter in the story of a river crossing used by Native Americans, early 19th century fur traders, farmers, ferry operators and eventually engineers and iron workers.
Located about 30 miles north of Walla Walla, near the confluence of the Palouse and Snake rivers, the bridge links a remote section of Franklin County to the state’s least populous county, Columbia. But what the area lacks in population it makes up for in history.
The oldest human remains yet discovered in the state were found a few hundred yards from the site. Before it was flooded beneath the lake created by Lower Monumental Dam, archaeologists at the Marmes Rockshelter uncovered thousands of artifacts, including a cremation hearth, dating back more than 11,000 years. For centuries, Native Americans crossed the Snake River here.
Lewis and Clark passed through the area. But according to state archives, the first white men to spend any time at the site were fur traders working for John Jacob Astor’s Pacific Fur Company in 1812.
Traffic at the crossing didn’t start to pick up until after 1859, when the first ferry boat on the Snake River began operating there as part of what became the U.S. Army’s Mullan Road, the first wagon road to cross the Rockies and enter the Inland Pacific Northwest.
A ferry would continue working at the site for more than a century, making it the longest continuous operation of a cable ferry west of the Rockies.
But by the early 1960s, change was afoot some 85 miles away that would eventually help doom the ferry and lead to the largest bridge relocation ever undertaken by the state
As part of the massive interstate highway system being developed, engineers were pushing across the Kittitas Valley with plans to replace a bridge across the Columbia River at Vantage. Built in 1927, the two-lane bridge was considered too narrow for the high-speed traffic of a modern interstate highway.
Meanwhile, more than 80 miles away on the Snake River, the Lower Monumental Dam was being constructed 15 miles downriver from Lyons Ferry. As water widened behind the dam, the distance the cable ferry had to cross grew longer. It also got slower. While the ferry was steam-powered, it relied on the current to help it across the river. But as the river was transformed into a lake, the current would all but disappear. Those difficulties, along with expectations that the six-car ferry wouldn’t be able to handle future traffic growth, convinced the state that a bridge would be needed.
By 1963, a new bridge had been constructed across the Columbia River at Vantage, and workers had dismantled the older bridge and shipped it in pieces to Lyons Ferry, where it was held in storage for several years. Before work to reassemble the bridge got underway, iron workers sandblasted the sections, ground out rivet holes and straightened kinks.
A contemporary writer compared pieces of the bridge to that of a giant Erector set.
The operation was a bit of a throwback. Relocating bridges was not unusual in the 19th century, when most large bridges were constructed of expensive steel. But the practice had fallen out of favor by the mid-20th century when more bridge spans were built with concrete.
“The bridge …. is a relatively late instance of what was once a common practice — the adaptive reuse of steel bridges. It is the longest bridge in Washington to be rebuilt at a location different from its original construction site, and the oldest steel cantilever highway bridge still in service in Washington,” according to “Spanning Washington — Historic Highway Bridges of the Evergreen State,” by Craig E. Holstine.
The first cars rolled across the bridge in December 1968, but the bridge wasn’t considered officially complete for another six months when a 10-ton weight limit was lifted.
Now 95 years old, the bridge’s condition is rated as fair, which sits midway between the state's two other designations of good and poor. In addition to regular inspections, divers undertake inspections of concrete footings every five years.
While vital to the area’s farmers and residents, the bridge still sees relatively little traffic compared to other bridges crossing major rivers. When the bridge opened, state officials estimated that more than 1,000 vehicles a day would be crossing the bridge by 1985. But the latest estimate places that number at just 780.
That’s low enough to give motorists a little more time to savor the view.
