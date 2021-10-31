For most of us, the true meaning of the holidays extends beyond shopping, Santa and holiday events. So when we asked some Walla Wallans about their personal memories of Christmas, Hanukkah and the Winter Solstice, we were struck by the poignancy of their holiday memories. Here’s a few of their personal reminiscences.
Santa and Me — Dick Phillips
“I did have one very memorable Christmas experience as a 3½-year-old. My mamma and my daddy told me Santa was at the Sears and Roebuck store downtown, and they were going to take us three kids to see him. I remember being very excited. Santa was in town, and we were going to get to sit on his lap and ask for toys!
"There was a long line of children ahead of us as I stood eagerly waiting my own turn. It seemed like an eternity. The next thing I remember is waking up in our car, and we were on our way home. Perplexed, I said ‘I didn't get to talk to Santa.’ And my father replied, ‘You fell asleep in my arms, so we decided to take you home and put you to bed.’ I remember being upset and disappointed because I was really looking forward to talking to Santa. I nearly cried and pouted all the way home. My sisters got to see Santa but not me!”
“My best Christmas present ever was a Daisy Red Rider BB Gun. I was probably 11 years old and pestered my parents for weeks on end. I was sure that I was going to get it! On Christmas eve, a long package appeared under the Christmas tree, just the right length and size of a BB gun. I looked at the tag, and it had my sister Judy's name on it. How disappointed I was. I snooped around some more, and the only gift for me was a square box. It clearly was not a BB gun. On Christmas morning, I opened my gift first. It was a doll! Sister Judy found a BB gun in her gift. That turned out to be one of my best Christmases ever because my sister and I exchanged gifts.”
“I remember another Christmas Eve when my wife, Shirl, and I bundled our children into the car. We were on our way to The First Church of God on Sturm Avenue to attend their annual candlelight service. After we all were settled in the car, a station wagon, I just happened to remember that I had ‘forgotten something’ and went back into the house and very hurriedly put all the previously hidden gifts under the tree. After returning from the church service, I opened the back door of the house and allowed the children to enter first. Imagine their surprise to find that ‘Santa’ had been there while we were at church!”
The Menorah — Steve and Shelley Rubin
The Rubins lived in Walla Walla for 43 years and raised daughter, Heather, and son, Adam, here. Steve, who retired from Whitman College as professor emeritus in 2014, and his wife, Shelley, were active in Temple Beth Israel and in bringing Jewish culture to the community.
Steve was a member of the Living History program at Fort Walla Walla Museum, portraying pioneer Jewish merchant Sigmund Schwabacher, who came to Walla Walla in 1860. Shelley was active in sharing the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, with Walla Walla students in the first, second and third grades. She jokes that her slogan was “Have Menorah, Will Travel,” enlightening the students literally and figuratively.
One of the Rubins’ fondest holiday memories is an event held at the synagogue where each family brought their menorah from home and they lit them all at once, and 15-20 menorahs lit up the temple. Following the lighting, everyone enjoyed potato pancakes (latke) and sang Hanukkah songs, including "Hanukkah O Hanukkah," which begins: “Let’s have a party.”
One of their favorite presents is one they gave themselves, discovering it in a rather unlikely place. While they were shopping for a chair at an Eastgate furniture store in the 1970s, they noticed a candle holder tucked under a table. When they pulled it out, they were surprised to see that it was a menorah. They brought it home, and it’s still in their retirement home in Florida today.
Mochi — Patty Shinbo Kajita
Patty’s strongest holiday memories revolve around the holiday get-togethers of the Japanese-American families in Walla Walla after World War II. During the war, the Shinbos had been able to stay in Walla Walla (under strict curfews). In other areas, Japanese-Americans were sent to internment camps. After the war, some families who had been released from the internment camp at Tule Lake, California, came to Walla Walla to live.
In light of the hatred of the Japanese that lingered after the war, several of those families, including the Kajitas, Katos and the Hamadas, became an extended family to the Shinbos. The families celebrated Thanksgiving at the Katos'. Christmas was at the Shinbos', and New Years’ Eve at the Kajitas'. Over the years, they also welcomed visitors from Japan and Japanese students from Whitman College.
Between Christmas and New Year's, the families got together for an annual tradition of making mochi from sweet rice. After the rice was cooked, they gathered around a table: The men on one side, pounding the rice with wooden hammers, and the women on the other side forming it into balls and patties. The process involved some serious choreography calculated to avoid getting your fingers smashed.
The Doll — Nadine Christiano
As a child, Christmas was a difficult time for Nadine. Her mother contracted tuberculosis when Nadine was 6 and, after three years in a tuberculosis sanatorium, the woman passed away when Nadine was only 9. The youngest of 11 children, she recounts that very little holiday celebrating happened during her childhood, let alone gift giving.
When she was a freshman in high school, she went to live with Helen and Walter Pauly, who ran a cigar store in town, helping the family out with housework and chores. But Helen Pauly didn’t treat her like a housekeeper, she treated her like a daughter. Mrs. Pauly knew that Nadine loved dolls and went to the Bee Hive store and bought her the most beautiful “Flirty Eye” doll. It was the most wonderful Christmas Nadine ever had. She treasured the doll for years and passed it on to her daughter Bernadette.
As you celebrate the holidays this year, remember that the best gifts we may receive are the memories we make. Happy holidays!
