Story by Catie McIntyre Walker, photos by Joe Drazan/Bygone Walla Walla Project
You either love it or you hate it — Valentine’s Day, that is.
A day of paper hearts, candy and flowers occurs every year on Feb. 14 and is historically based around its martyred namesake.
Whether we follow the pagan, Roman or Christian legends regarding St. Valentine, they all ended in a bloody, red ordeal and all in the name of love.
In the Middle Ages, the French and English believed that Feb. 14 was the beginning of the mating season for birds, therefore adding to the idea that Valentine’s Day should be about romance.
There are many legends about where the first valentine card came from. Some explain that the first card came as far back as the third century from a Roman priest and others claim the first such card came from Geoffrey Chaucer, the medieval English poet.
This tradition with a strong European base eventually traveled across the pond, thanks to Esther Howland, a native of Worcester, Mass., in the mid-1800s.
In this century, the tradition continues to grow. The Greeting Card Association claims this holiday is the second-largest holiday for greeting cards, with Christmas being the most popular.
Main Street Walla Walla in the 1940s was no different than any other town in America when it came to acknowledging Valentine’s Day.
It was unlike the old Christmas advertisements from the 1940-50s in local newspapers that encouraged husbands to buy their wives useful items like toasters and vacuum cleaners for gifts. Nevertheless, Valentine’s Day advertising was more about romance.
Walla Walla businesses promoted buying flowers and red heart-shaped boxes filled with chocolates from Russell Candy Co. at 43 E. Main — now home to Gard Vintners’ tasting room — and Tallman’s Pharmacy, still located at 4 W. Main St.
Heart-shaped “Sweetheart” cakes were offered from the Dainty Maid Bakery at 123 W. Main St., which is now land occupied by the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center. A brick-shape of vanilla ice cream — with every slice exposing a red valentine-shape in the center — was a specialty from Duff’s Dairy Store.
Duff’s Dairy Store, at the corner of Third and Poplar was a dependable shopping staple when it came to holidays as it was always open. When mom forgot to add butter on the shopping list to baste the Thanksgiving Day bird or whip cream for the pumpkin pie, dad could drop by Duff’s Dairy on a holiday to pick up the forgotten necessities — and maybe even a six-pack before Grandma showed up for dinner. The old store location was turned into a movie theater and eventually a church building.
Walla Walla has always been a social town and the local paper’s social page and local briefs wrote of future and past gatherings of women’s social groups, non-profits, bridge parties, and church socials. The local news reported that these groups celebrated Valentine’s Day decorated with an assortment of red hearts and cupids, crepe paper, netting, red geraniums, red roses, and red and white taper candles.
One non-profit group decorated with mobiles hung from the ceilings made from tumbleweeds that had been spray-painted red and paper hearts and cupids hung from the branches. Women’s dress lapels were adorned with handmade corsages, and Camp Fire Girls and their favorite dolls dressed in Valentine’s Day costumes. Ham dinners, potlucks, and dances were often held at the local park field houses and country grange halls.
Of course, Valentine’s messages and gatherings continued through the 1950s and with even more enthusiasm.
In the 1950s, the younger citizens of Walla Walla were treated to a Saturday morning cartoon party at the beloved old Liberty Theatre located in the heart of downtown. For 25 cents moviegoers enjoyed two hours of cartoons and comedies on the large screen and everyone who attended received a special treat.
The sororities of Whitman College also got into the Valentine’s Day market and set up shop at the former Student Union Building selling singing telegrams for 20 cents. The most popular song was called the Elvis Special, a song of unrequited love. The King’s popular song from the late 1950s where he crooned “you ain’t nothing but a hound dog,” was changed to “you ain’t fit to be a Valentine.”
In 1954, Walla Walla crowned their first Miss Valentine. The pageant was sponsored by the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce’s Early Birds Club, a branch of retailers. Their candidates for the heart-shaped, crowned title came from the six sororities and “independents” of Whitman College. The antiquated pageant had the collegiate sweethearts judged on their looks, according to a news article: “dazzling eyes, a lilt in her voice, auburn waves, curly brown hair, as well as being tall and blonde.”
The candidates were also chosen based on what they wanted for their future, and their futures seemed rather limited listing matrimony or secretarial work. The chosen Miss Valentine would be driven around town in a “bright red car to service club luncheon meetings to remind Walla Walla’s gallant men” to not forget their Valentines at home and shop at the local downtown retailers for perfume, silk hosiery and, of course, chocolate.
In return, Miss Valentine received hearts, flowers, photos, but most of all the title of Walla Walla’s Miss Valentine. The pageant continued through 1964.