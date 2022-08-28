Framing an image is the bare essence of photography, but not a simple topic. So much goes into what you include in the final image — identifying your primary subject matter, what’s in the foreground and what’s in the background, how much to include in the frame and what to leave out. Even considering the direction of the light is important.
I’ll share my thoughts on each of these in the coming months, probably in the order stated above. This month: the subject of your subject.
It may seem obvious. My child’s having a birthday party, so that’s my subject. My daughter is driving combine for the first time during wheat harvest, so that’s my subject. Wine tasting with friends. Camping at Jubilee Lake. The flowers in my garden.
These are all clear photographic situations, but within each are a multitude of image subject matter, and knowing how to effectively frame each shot will greatly improve the memories you capture.
As with all my columns, I will let photographs and cutlines (or captions) do most of the teaching.
As a young shooter, I learned by studying the images of great photographers: Jimi Lott and Alan Berner at The Spokesman Review and Seattle Times, David Alan Harvey, Franz Lanting and Jodi Cobb with National Geographic, among so many others. Seeing what they did, helped me see what I could do.
Each of them communicated their subject matter, through framing, so clearly. Sometimes a face was framed very simply, the face and nothing more, and other times with great complexity, a single face in a crowd with a backdrop of “place.”
But always there was a clear sense of what was being communicated.
I made a lot of mistakes, still do, but gradually I became much more the photographer I wanted to be.
Taking great care to control, as much as possible, everything within the camera’s frame played a big part.
