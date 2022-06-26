“Photography In Lehman’s Terms” is back, and I couldn’t be happier. Even with something wonderful, a break now and again can be a good thing. My love of photography and photojournalism is pretty well documented, and writing about it ranked just below the actual shooting for about three decades.
But I needed a breather, and thanks to U-B compatriot Steve Lenz, I was able.
The goal of this column has always been the sharing of tips and advice in the simplest layman’s terms. Often the monthly topic will be in response to a reader email, or a parent approaching me at a sporting event with a “how-do-you” question.
Doing this photography thing full time, work and pleasure, I often take the nuts and bolts of it for granted. It’s all second nature at this point. A true musician, like local legend Gary Winston (see the May 2022 Lifestyles) doesn’t think about what each finger is doing on his guitar while playing “Strangers in the Night.” He just plays. Similarly, I just shoot. The “how” is ingrained and very nearly subconscious.
So sitting down to write how I do what I do is a very good exercise. It clarifies what I do while shooting and hopefully makes me a better shooter. Hopefully, that’s what will happen for you.
In the coming months I’ll tackle any photo-related topic — subject, composition, equipment, photo editing and archiving, but this month I’m going to share some favorite images from the past months to preview what you can expect in upcoming “In Layman’s Terms.”
Please do not hesitate to write me at greglehman@wwub.com or approach me with questions or topics. I’m the guy at so many Walla Walla events with the big, black Nikon cameras and a smile.
