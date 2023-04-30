”...at the end of the day, you can't fry up a golf ball and dip it in tartar sauce.” – Daymond John
Life sports are defined as ones you play as a youth and enjoy in either a competitive or casual way the rest of your life.
For me, golf and fishing struck a two-note chord that have held their harmonic interval for over five decades.
My early interest in golf was set in motion at the Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
Dad let me tag along and whack old golf balls with a hand-me-down ladies' 3-iron when we got out of sight of the club house. As I recall, my first 9-hole round cost less than $2.
Fishing began at my Grandpa Harry’s farm pond. Gear was also hand-me-down, but the price of admission was free.
Our home overlooks an 18-hole golf course. Distant swearing and golf balls that land in the yard serve as a continual reminder of the sport.
We own a cabin the punt of a football away from a small mountain stream that holds rainbow trout, bull trout, and spring-run Chinook salmon.
I own a float tube, a pontoon boat, and a 20-foot Hewescraft. There is no avoiding either advocation.
Unfortunately, you can’t excel in one sport if you spend significant time participating in another.
At least that’s what golf friends tell me when I return from a fishing trip and what fishing buddies remind whenever I take time off from chasing steelhead to play golf.
Although both groups are correct, I will never admit the truth to either.
Fishing buddies never ask, “How’s your golf game?” Many think all golfers wear mauve shirts, plaid pants, and duckbill caps.
It’s a waste of my time to share how good it feels to sink a 40-foot putt or crush a 250-yard drive over the corner of a dogleg.
Golf pals are less condescending about my affliction with fishing. Some reminisce when I brag about catching a limit of salmon.
“Let me know when you have room on your boat,” they might say, perhaps reflecting on how the pull of a strong fish on a bowed rod once felt.
The individual side of both sports provides enjoyment to those of us who are occasionally referred to as self-regarding.
For example, golfers can measure their skill not against others, but against whatever challenges a course offers.
An angler’s skill is judged by the number of fish hooked and successfully landed.
Having a caddie on your bag or a buddy at the net can be either advantage or a detriment based on their degree of talent.
Golf and fishing are said to mimic life — you could say the same for ping pong and tic-tac-toe — they pose challenges and obstacles that can only be overcome with self-discipline, practice, and imagination.
How you approach each game says something about how you deal with success and failure. Whiners and complainers are neither a welcome partner nor a worthy adversary.
Growing up with an older brother who turned professional golfer, I found it difficult to rationalize getting beat by 10 strokes every time we played.
The flip side was he suffered on days when I caught my limit of trout and fish failed to rise to his fly. That he excelled at his sport while I split the difference says something about dedication.
Masters weekend is a sacred holiday at our house. When Dad was alive, we got together each Father’s Day to watch Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open.
Dad’s favorite big screen event though, was the LPGA tour. Skorts, athletic women, and Mom in the other room with her nose in a book.
I am not aware of any angling venue that provides related entertainment.
A few similarities between golf and fishing come to mind. Wind is not friendly because position control is essential to success in both sports.
Indeed, inclement weather leads to an endurance test on the course and on the water.
It’s also true that both sports keep you up at night replaying mistakes and thinking about what could have been done different.
Area golf courses are greening up coincident with the stocking of rainbow trout in nearby lakes and ponds. Smallmouth bass are on the move. The season has arrived when hard choices must be made.
Will I play golf or will I fish? With proper planning, I can do both. Consider this ideal sporting day: Catch a pair of silver bright sockeye salmon in the morning and shoot even par that afternoon.
Unfortunately, this yeoman feat is achievable only when salmon are in the river and daylight lasts up to 16 hours.
When fall weather turns for the worse, my presence on the golf course resembles that once-faithful church member who only shows up on religious holidays.
Among golfer friends, I’m known as the guy who takes the winter off to fish. When spring rolls around again, I’m greeted with “we thought you died.”
Much has changed for the better since I first took up both sports. Golf carts with GPS take the guesswork out of yardage on an unfamiliar course.
What makes no sense to me though are golfers who pull out a range finder for a 50-yard wedge shot from a downhill lie in deep rough with a 25-mph side wind.
As if doing so improves their odds of hitting a perfect shot. “Either you feel it or you don’t!” I want to yell, but I don’t because golfers who wear plaid pants are expected to exhibit good manners.
A sonar/GPS unit on my boat helps me find a hot spot and troll on a large body of water without having to eyeball a distant tree or rock formation.
I hope the day does not arrive when my fishing buddy brings out a range-finder to determine the proper length of cast.
“Either you feel it or you don’t,” I will yell, because fishing is a sport where you tell it like it is.
Let me say just one more thing about the two sports. I signed up to play 9 holes with a golf league before I sent in this article.
I’d spent the weekend getting hailed on, wave splashed, and windblown on a three-day fishing trip for walleye.
The afternoon weather report for today came in: thunderstorm, 20 mph winds, 40-degree wind chill.
I canceled golf. I might fish in lousy weather, but after three days of doing so I’m not going to play golf unless it’s nice out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.