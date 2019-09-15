New houses can be challenging in many ways.
For Sandra and Howard Simonson, two ‘hands on’ people, it meant staying out of the way while workman completely gutted and renovated their older house to a more modern aesthetic and condition. Recently arrived in Walla Walla, Sandra was keen to get to know the neighborhood and neighbors, and she saw working on the front garden as a first key to those goals.
Each day, from their rental house a few blocks away, she would come and work in it in an effort to make progress on the Locust Street house without being in the way of the contractor and begin to meet the neighbors.
The garden was not a garden when she started, and first efforts were directed at the steep bank along the sidewalk, a discouraging mass of rocks knit together by a dense mat of Bermuda grass. Sandra describes the slow process of removing a few more rocks and clearing a little more area of Bermuda grass. To provide a place to sit and visit, on the boulevard sheltered under an old weeping cherry tree, Sandra put a bright red rustic table and chairs from their old garden in Seattle, in effect furniture in a street-side living room.
River-washed natural gravel was used to cover the soil, and a few large grasses act as a screen on one side. Finishing touches were a big dog water bowl and a beautifully planted pot on the table, a garden in miniature. The tables and chairs had provided the same function at their former house in Seattle, and many conversations, cups of coffee and glasses of wine passed over its brightly colored surface.
The steep bank took shape with plants that Sandra had brought from their old garden, chiefly low-growing succulents with tiny leaves and low growing grasses.
She says, “I’m not a professional gardener, but I know what I like.” She wanted a low-maintenance, drought-tolerant garden with a modern aesthetic that would go with the house.
As the plants grew and spread, she pulled off small pieces of them and dotted them around so as to use a minimum amount of plant species. The garden is densely planted, and the plants have merged into a solid carpet. In the first winter, the low succulents (mostly sedums), gray fescues, golden grasses, volunteer lamb’s ears, coral bells, and low-growing gray yucca looked like a soft and vibrant Persian carpet draped over the bank, with bright and soft greens, grays, and yellow repeated over and over in a tapestry of color.
Along the top of the bank, Sandra planted lavender and on the corner of the curved stairway, a knarled, deep burgundy weeping Japanese maple. In early summer, the succulents all bloomed, and the bank turned into a miniature meadow of frothing white and yellow waving flowers, heavily visited by a variety of tiny, native solitary bees.
The top of the bank in front of the house has a small lawn backed by a small patio against the house and is furnished with comfortable chairs. Howard designed modern, lightweight, floating, horizontal wooden screens that provide a degree of privacy but let light and air through. The lavender stems and flowers on top of the bank acts as a scrim-like floral screen of the road.
The narrow, west-facing side garden and small back yard are still a work in progress, but despite being only a year old, they look remarkably mature. The path is floored with deep grey, crushed road base, a shade lighter than the deep gray of the house. The gray gravel highlights and complements the old, burgundy-leaved plum in the back yard, causing it to become a focal point.
Sandra repeated tall, black, ceramic, glazed pots as accents on both sides of the path planted with yellow variegated yuccas and cascading parrot’s beak (Lotus berthelotii). Yellow, purple and gray foliage and flowers repeat and unite the color scheme, all highlighted against the dark gray house. The same sedums as the front yard create a delicate groundcover around the pots. Howard had more light-weight, horizontal, wooden screens installed for privacy in front of the sliding doors and echoed the wooden horizonal pattern in the back fence.
Together, all the elements work together to create a unified design of color and texture between the house and garden. The seasonally changing picture complements the house’s new aesthetic and carries you along as you stroll through the garden, the plants looking as much like friends as the many neighbors who often drop by.