Story by Kate Frey
If you drive down Reser Road in Walla Walla, you will see the artistic work of Whitman College professors Sarah Hurlburt and Jack Iverson.
It’s easy to be distracted by the naturalistic sloping roadside garden hosting imposing sage brush, native currants, chokecherry, wildflowers and strewn with native grasses — all backed by a long fence covered with honeysuckle.
This roadside planting introduces a series of gardens that they have created, each with a story to tell. Though the garden is naturalistic, the goals and management of each garden are well thought out and connect strongly to each site.
When the family bought the property in 2012 it was mostly just lawn and trees. There were few birds. They wanted to create a wildlife-friendly garden as well as grow much of their food while also cutting down on water usage. Care of the gardens had to fit within their busy schedules, too.
Seasonal layering of flowering and fruiting plants was considered for each garden — for visual interest and to provide continuous cover and wildlife food. Sarah began putting in the larger structural native shrubs and trees while working on weeding before planting smaller plants like the graceful native Snake River wheat grass, milkweeds, lacey phacelia and rabbitbrush.
The larger shrubs also buffer and soften road noise and to shield the house from the road, but don’t block the view of the mountains.
Quail now frequent the dense vegetation. In spring, a multitude of baby quail scurry from the bushes’ cover. Hummingbirds frequent the honeysuckle. At the top of the driveway, a large planter bordering a lawn used to be a solid mat of the groundcover vinca. They mulched it over, smothering the plants and boosting organic matter with cardboard topped by compost and stable litter before planting native plants like fragrant mock orange, mahonia, viburnum, native currants, dogwood, three-leaved sumac, and wood rose that will create an overarching structure and habitat for birds.
Now that the vinca is gone, smaller plants like penstemons and coreopsis for bees and birds are being added. Hummingbird-friendly zinnias have seeded themselves in the moist area next to the lawn.
Hurlburt has identified and is looking for plants that naturalize or seed themselves to sustain the gardens each year. Zinnias are an obliging member of this group. Sometimes Hurlburt helps this process by pulling up spent plants and shaking the seed heads in areas she would like to have them grow. Excess seedlings are then edited out.
Hurlburt finds starting and then transplanting plants “clunky” and prefers they naturally propagate themselves. Many of the plantings are very low to no maintenance, so as they mature, maintenance time and watering should diminish.
In the back of the house, a series of beds sit next to the deck. They are filled with an attractive array of ornamental flowers and herbs for cooking.
Feverfew, penstemon, calla lilies, orange native milkweed, echinacea and clematis create a floriferous show around the deck. It is all drip irrigated and on timers. Mint lives next to the deck in the safe confines of concrete sidewalks. Along the edge of a lawn is a strawberry bed backed by a low hedge of carrots.
The large, innovative vegetable garden is in a circle. The paths are topped with landscape fabric for weed control and bisect and delineate the planter beds. Each bed is mulched with stable litter, compost and flood-damaged hay to minimize weed growth, protect the soil from the drying out and to provide soil fertility.
A bean trellis large enough to walk under and made from livestock panel wire hosts four different pole bean varieties, Roma being a favorite. Under the trellis are tomatoes. When the beans are young, the tomatoes receive full sun, and as they grow to cover the trellis, they cast shade to protect their fruit from sunburn in late summer.
A statuesque hedge of biennial flowering parsnips allowed to overwinter and go to seed the second year attracts and supports many beneficial insects as well as creating an architectural and striking hedge of brilliant yellow umbel flowers.
Hurlburt practices a lot of succession planting. Buttercrunch lettuce, another favorite, is allowed to go to seed. She shakes the plants in areas of the garden she wants more lettuce. Volunteer seedlings then supply lettuce all summer and into fall.
New Zealand white clover is planted between the potato rows, to succeed it after the potatoes mature to fix nitrogen and help build the soil.
Another trellis hosts Armenian cucumbers, scarlet runner beans and climbing nasturtiums. Beets planted between the peas will succeed them when the peas finish. Leeks give way to Swiss chard. Throughout the garden is a now spontaneous array of self-sown California poppies, white snapdragons, and raspberry-colored sweet Williams.
Perennial flowers like catmint, echinacea, zinnias, cosmos and more fill out the summer flowering season and provide food for birds and bees.
In back of the vegetable garden is a small orchard, pruned low so the trees are accessible without a ladder. Each vase-pruned tree is mulched with flood-damaged hay and planted underneath with herbs. Two rows of trellised raspberries provide more fruit than the family can eat.
Compost resides inside a neat rectangle of hay bales laid flat, which is moved around every two years. All the garden waste is thrown in it for two years. After two years the bales are broken down to grow potatoes with addition of compost and fertilizer. After the potatoes are done, the entire pile is used as mulch.
A horse pasture that houses some friend’s Halflinger horses and their young foals used to be just lawn. The Hurlburt-Iversons stopped mowing it low and now it is a robust mix of clover and grass.
In the back of the property is an edible hedgerow of European elderberries with highly fragrant flowers, saskatoon berries, chestnuts, filberts and an Illinois ever-bearing mulberry acting as a privacy screen and shelter and food for birds as well as berries and nuts for the family.
Hurlburt grew up on a farm near Tule Lake, California. She said her two grandmothers were big gardeners.
It’s evident that their early lessons richly cultivated a tradition of being connected to the land in the many faceted gardens.